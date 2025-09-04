I look at rugs day in, day out as a room decor editor – these are the 9 best places to buy a rug I always go back to

There isn’t a room in your or any home that wouldn’t benefit from having a rug. Rugs are the perfect way to bring colour, pattern, texture and warmth into any space. But if you’re not sure where to buy a rug that you’d be truly happy with, allow me to introduce you to my top 9 places to shop for rugs.

As a Room Decor Editor here at Ideal Home, I look at rugs most days of the working week – and sometimes even beyond that because I truly love a good rug. Whether it’s living room rug ideas you’re after or ones for the bedroom, these brands and retailers have something for everyone, all budgets and aesthetics you’re going for.

Rugs are also the perfect tools for zoning a space, creating dedicated areas which is especially useful in open plan living room ideas. But they’re also great at bringing the whole space and its colour scheme together by incorporating all the different shades used throughout the room into one.

In fact, many interior experts start with a rug first when decorating a room and then build on its colour palette by pulling out colours from its design and using them throughout the space. Just make sure to get the right rug size for your room by following the 18 inch rule, since getting the right size of rug is just as important as getting the right design.

1. Ruggable

It seems only fitting to start off this list with Ruggable. If you’ve ever read any of my content before and there’s a rug involved, chances are it’s from Ruggable. It’s originally a Californian brand but it’s built up a huge UK presence and deliveries don’t take longer than two weeks, with the option for express delivery which takes between four to seven days. So why do I love this rug brand so much?

For starters, all of its rug designs are machine washable so if you ever have a mishap spilling something or staining your rug, it can be easily cleaned. Secondly, the range is so large with hundreds of designs available that I’m fairly confident that whatever style you’re looking for, you’re likely going to find it at Ruggable.

And lastly, I’m very much here for the cool collaborations Ruggable is known for, whether it’s with designers like Matthew Williamson or shows like Bridgerton.

Ruggable Annika Green Rug From £119 at Ruggable This is one of Ruggable's more recent launches but it's now one of my favourites. It's reminiscent of some of the Scandi design brand styles I'll get into later on. Ruggable Gaia Ivory Multicolour Flatwoven Rug From £89 at Ruggable Until very recently (before I moved), I had this rug in my living room and it's earned me many a compliment from guests. Sadly it wasn't the right size for my new place, I'm still in mourning. Ruggable x Jonathan Adler Inkdrop Black & Ivory Flatwoven Rug From £99 at Ruggable This rug created in collaboration with designer Jonathan Adler is not only one of Ruggable's bestsellers - also several Ideal Home team members have one in their homes.

2. La Redoute

I think La Redoute is one of the best yet underrated places to shop for rugs. It’s definitely flying under the radar a little bit. This super chic French brand is mostly known for its furniture or that amazing linen bedding everybody keeps raving about – but for me, it’s a go-to for rugs (and curtains).

La Redoute is especially great for classic, slightly understated rug designs such as natural jute rugs available in endless shapes and sizes, various takes on Berber-style rugs and even vintage-style kilim rugs – flat-woven tapestry rugs traditionally seen in Middle-Eastern and Turkish cultures.

3. Dunelm

If you’re with a tighter budget, Dunelm is one of the best places to look for affordable rugs. And they’re not just budget-friendly, many of these rugs are also super stylish, with some designs like the Dunelm Elements wave rug going viral on social media and quickly selling out soon after.

There are a lot of rugs to go through on the Dunelm website, close to 1000, and not all of them are designs I would recommend. But it’s the perfect place to scroll through and find some serious gems at low prices. And if you’re after a scallop-edge rug, few places do these as well as Dunelm.

Dunelm Milo Scallop Wool Rug From £49 at Dunelm Available in three different colourways, this rug blends together two of the biggest home decor trends seamlessly - stripes and scalloped edges. Dunelm Elements Wave Natural Border Wool Rug From £49 at Dunelm It's gone viral, it's sold out and it's come back in stock. But this fun wavy-edged rug still enjoys much love and popularity among Dunelm customers. Dunelm x Sophie Robinson Zig Zag Wool Rug From £109 at Dunelm Dunelm knows how to bold colour right - as does designer Sophie Robinson who Dunelm's collaborated with on a vibrant range of homeware, including this statement rug.

4. Habitat

Speaking of budget friendly, Habitat is another excellent destination for affordable rugs. The brand specialises in bold patterns and colours, and retro-inspired geometric designs are among the standout picks I’d outline. At the same time, you’ll still find some of the classics like jute rugs and solid-coloured rugs in Habitat’s offering, too.

Habitat is also one of the best brands if you’re looking for your child’s room or playroom flooring ideas, with many adorable, playful but aesthetically pleasing children’s rugs available.

Habitat Global Animal Print Natural Cut Pile Rug £55 at Habitat This is not exactly the usual Habitat rug style but I think it's so fun and cute (not to mention affordable) that I had to include it. Habitat Kids Lion Face Round Yellow Short Pile Rug Was £20 Now £13.33 at Habitat This lion face rug is a playful and adorable addition to any children's playroom or bedroom. It's such a happy piece it's making me smile just looking at it. Habitat Habitat Modern Country Block Natural Flatweave Rug Was £45 Now £22.50 at Habitat This Habitat rug masterfully blends geometric pattern with texture and it looks super sophisticated and timeless.

5. John Lewis

It would be easier to list the things you can’t get at John Lewis than what the retailer does well, which is how it’s earned its spot on Ideal Home’s list of best British homeware brands. And rugs are, of course, no exception.

John Lewis offers a selection of its own designs of rugs, including its affordable Anyday range with prices starting at just £10 for the Basic Herringbone Rug. But the retailer also stocks a range of other rug brands, including the aforementioned Ruggable, as well as MADE and West Elm among many others. So you can shop for everything your heart desires in one place.

6. Benuta

Benuta is an online-only marketplace for rugs which is my personal go-to when I shop for my own home – I currently have my eye on a couple of designs as I’ve just moved into a new home. One of my favourite things about Benuta is that you can always find something super stylish and expensive-looking rugs for a very low price.

Don’t get me wrong, not everything at Benuta is cheap. But the site runs sales and offers pretty much all the time so you can always score a bargain if you go through the thousands (!) of rug designs available. In my last flat, I had a beautifully patterned Benuta rug in my kitchen which cost me about £20. What a steal!

7. Nordic Knots

Who doesn’t love the super stylish Scandinavian aesthetic and doesn’t dream of Scandi living room ideas? I sure do! And Nordic Knots is a rug (and curtain) brand from Sweden that you’ll find in most stylish Scandi homes.

It’s brands like Nordic Knots that prove that there is more to the Scandinavian style than minimalist neutrals and that in fact, the Scandis love and use colour and pattern in their homes. Nordic Knots’ rugs feature popular patterns like stripes and chequers but also more playful illustration-style designs, all available in a wide variety of bold, muted and earthy colours.

The price points are on the higher end of the spectrum though. And delivery lead times can be as high as five weeks, so that’s something to be mindful of.

8. Hug Rug

Ruggable is not the only washable rug brand available out there. Enter Hug Rug. This Yorkshire-based British brand actually calls itself the ‘original creator of the washable rug’. And the brand has plenty of those in its offering, even though not all of them are.

Hug Rug is also a company that cares about sustainability, often using recycled and natural materials in its designs. And as a true British brand, Hug Rug draws on its heritage and incorporates traditional motifs like English garden florals and plaids in its rugs.

You can shop Hug Rug through its website but also via La Redoute, Next and Rugs Direct.

9. Layered

Despite being around since 2015, it feels like Layered is gaining a lot of attention right now as the go-to ‘cool Scandi girl’ rug brand. Similarly to Nordic Knots, Layered is also a Swedish rug brand with similar price points. While some styles’ prices start at £295, others go up to thousands. So this is definitely more of a luxury design brand.

But I had to include it because its designs are so pretty and cool that even if you see them as inspiration for your dining or bedroom rug ideas and look for similar alternatives elsewhere, it’s totally worth it.

Layered Evelina Kroon Wool Rug - Ochre Fields From £895 at Layered This elevated take on a grid pattern that's pretty much carved into the pile of the rug is one of Layered's bestsellers, despite its rather high price point. Layered Rollakan Iris Wool Rug - Petrol From £395 at Layered This soft shade of blue paired with dark reds like burgundy or cherry is becoming one of the most popular with designers. And I'm very much here for it and this lovely pattern, too. Layered Evelina Kroon Jute Rug - Sunny Side Up From £295 at Layered Why not brighten up your home with a hint of yellow? It looks particularly chic paired with the natural texture and colour of the jute material here.

Would you say that there are any excellent rug brands that are missing from this list?