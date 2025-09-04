I look at rugs day in, day out as a room decor editor – these are the 9 best places to buy a rug I always go back to
From budget to luxury, these are my go-to brands of rugs I'd recommend to anyone
There isn’t a room in your or any home that wouldn’t benefit from having a rug. Rugs are the perfect way to bring colour, pattern, texture and warmth into any space. But if you’re not sure where to buy a rug that you’d be truly happy with, allow me to introduce you to my top 9 places to shop for rugs.
As a Room Decor Editor here at Ideal Home, I look at rugs most days of the working week – and sometimes even beyond that because I truly love a good rug. Whether it’s living room rug ideas you’re after or ones for the bedroom, these brands and retailers have something for everyone, all budgets and aesthetics you’re going for.
Rugs are also the perfect tools for zoning a space, creating dedicated areas which is especially useful in open plan living room ideas. But they’re also great at bringing the whole space and its colour scheme together by incorporating all the different shades used throughout the room into one.
In fact, many interior experts start with a rug first when decorating a room and then build on its colour palette by pulling out colours from its design and using them throughout the space. Just make sure to get the right rug size for your room by following the 18 inch rule, since getting the right size of rug is just as important as getting the right design.
1. Ruggable
It seems only fitting to start off this list with Ruggable. If you’ve ever read any of my content before and there’s a rug involved, chances are it’s from Ruggable. It’s originally a Californian brand but it’s built up a huge UK presence and deliveries don’t take longer than two weeks, with the option for express delivery which takes between four to seven days. So why do I love this rug brand so much?
For starters, all of its rug designs are machine washable so if you ever have a mishap spilling something or staining your rug, it can be easily cleaned. Secondly, the range is so large with hundreds of designs available that I’m fairly confident that whatever style you’re looking for, you’re likely going to find it at Ruggable.
And lastly, I’m very much here for the cool collaborations Ruggable is known for, whether it’s with designers like Matthew Williamson or shows like Bridgerton.
2. La Redoute
I think La Redoute is one of the best yet underrated places to shop for rugs. It’s definitely flying under the radar a little bit. This super chic French brand is mostly known for its furniture or that amazing linen bedding everybody keeps raving about – but for me, it’s a go-to for rugs (and curtains).
La Redoute is especially great for classic, slightly understated rug designs such as natural jute rugs available in endless shapes and sizes, various takes on Berber-style rugs and even vintage-style kilim rugs – flat-woven tapestry rugs traditionally seen in Middle-Eastern and Turkish cultures.
3. Dunelm
If you’re with a tighter budget, Dunelm is one of the best places to look for affordable rugs. And they’re not just budget-friendly, many of these rugs are also super stylish, with some designs like the Dunelm Elements wave rug going viral on social media and quickly selling out soon after.
There are a lot of rugs to go through on the Dunelm website, close to 1000, and not all of them are designs I would recommend. But it’s the perfect place to scroll through and find some serious gems at low prices. And if you’re after a scallop-edge rug, few places do these as well as Dunelm.
Available in three different colourways, this rug blends together two of the biggest home decor trends seamlessly - stripes and scalloped edges.
4. Habitat
Speaking of budget friendly, Habitat is another excellent destination for affordable rugs. The brand specialises in bold patterns and colours, and retro-inspired geometric designs are among the standout picks I’d outline. At the same time, you’ll still find some of the classics like jute rugs and solid-coloured rugs in Habitat’s offering, too.
Habitat is also one of the best brands if you’re looking for your child’s room or playroom flooring ideas, with many adorable, playful but aesthetically pleasing children’s rugs available.
5. John Lewis
It would be easier to list the things you can’t get at John Lewis than what the retailer does well, which is how it’s earned its spot on Ideal Home’s list of best British homeware brands. And rugs are, of course, no exception.
John Lewis offers a selection of its own designs of rugs, including its affordable Anyday range with prices starting at just £10 for the Basic Herringbone Rug. But the retailer also stocks a range of other rug brands, including the aforementioned Ruggable, as well as MADE and West Elm among many others. So you can shop for everything your heart desires in one place.
I've seen this textured chequerboard rug at the John Lewis spring/summer 2025 press preview and loved the look and feel of it.
The John Lewis collaboration with Sanderson offers so many beautifully patterned furniture and homeware, including this lovely floral rug.
6. Benuta
Benuta is an online-only marketplace for rugs which is my personal go-to when I shop for my own home – I currently have my eye on a couple of designs as I’ve just moved into a new home. One of my favourite things about Benuta is that you can always find something super stylish and expensive-looking rugs for a very low price.
Don’t get me wrong, not everything at Benuta is cheap. But the site runs sales and offers pretty much all the time so you can always score a bargain if you go through the thousands (!) of rug designs available. In my last flat, I had a beautifully patterned Benuta rug in my kitchen which cost me about £20. What a steal!
7. Nordic Knots
Who doesn’t love the super stylish Scandinavian aesthetic and doesn’t dream of Scandi living room ideas? I sure do! And Nordic Knots is a rug (and curtain) brand from Sweden that you’ll find in most stylish Scandi homes.
It’s brands like Nordic Knots that prove that there is more to the Scandinavian style than minimalist neutrals and that in fact, the Scandis love and use colour and pattern in their homes. Nordic Knots’ rugs feature popular patterns like stripes and chequers but also more playful illustration-style designs, all available in a wide variety of bold, muted and earthy colours.
The price points are on the higher end of the spectrum though. And delivery lead times can be as high as five weeks, so that’s something to be mindful of.
This playful rug design creates the illusion of a ribbon motif arranged into a zig zag shape, featuring an Art Deco inspiration and sensibility.
8. Hug Rug
Ruggable is not the only washable rug brand available out there. Enter Hug Rug. This Yorkshire-based British brand actually calls itself the ‘original creator of the washable rug’. And the brand has plenty of those in its offering, even though not all of them are.
Hug Rug is also a company that cares about sustainability, often using recycled and natural materials in its designs. And as a true British brand, Hug Rug draws on its heritage and incorporates traditional motifs like English garden florals and plaids in its rugs.
You can shop Hug Rug through its website but also via La Redoute, Next and Rugs Direct.
9. Layered
Despite being around since 2015, it feels like Layered is gaining a lot of attention right now as the go-to ‘cool Scandi girl’ rug brand. Similarly to Nordic Knots, Layered is also a Swedish rug brand with similar price points. While some styles’ prices start at £295, others go up to thousands. So this is definitely more of a luxury design brand.
But I had to include it because its designs are so pretty and cool that even if you see them as inspiration for your dining or bedroom rug ideas and look for similar alternatives elsewhere, it’s totally worth it.
Would you say that there are any excellent rug brands that are missing from this list?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
