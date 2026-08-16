5 things every five-star hotel bedroom has – the tricks to steal to recreate that indulgent holiday feel at home

It's summer, and that means that peak holiday season is in full swing.

Sun, sand, and a relaxing stay in a five-star hotel may be on the cards for some of us, but if, like me, you're spending this summer closer to home, then don't worry. You don't need to miss out on the luxury hotel experience just because you aren't going away.

With a few top tips, you can staycation in style by bringing the five-star experience to your very own bedroom.

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I asked interior and hotel experts for their top tips on resort-worthy bedroom design ideas, and this is what they had to say.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

If you're holidaying at home this year, you're not alone, says Georgia Metcalfe, creative director and founder of interior brand French Bedroom. It's a trend that's continuing to grow, and as it does, it's influencing interior design choices.

'With the cost of hotels so high, we've seen added interest and requests from customers wanting to create a chic home-from-home aesthetic in their bedrooms,' says Georgia. 'Taking steps to improve wellbeing and create a smart sanctuary-like space where relaxation is key has become a goal for a lot of our customers.'

And luckily, boutique-hotel bedroom style is easy to nail, once you know a few tricks of the trade. These are the five things every five-star hotel bedroom has, and how to recreate them at home.

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1. A statement headboard

(Image credit: Kelling Designs)

Bring to mind any hotel bedroom worth its salt, and the first thing you're likely to picture is the bed. Understandably, this is a major focal point of any bedroom, but in a five-star hotel, this feature is often made even more prominent by adding a statement headboard to the room.

After all, when it comes to creating those resort-worthy vibes, first impressions count. 'A bed with a statement headboard acts as a centrepiece,' explains Georgia. 'Choosing a headboard that makes a statement will draw the eye, and act almost like a piece of artwork as you enter the room.'

Luckily, this year's biggest bed trends are all about the headboard. And headboard trends themselves are full of statement pieces. Think oversized upholstered headboards that span the whole length of a wall, bold silhouettes, and patterned fabrics.

2. Hotel-worthy bed linen

(Image credit: The White Company)

Almost as important as the bed itself is, of course, the bed linen you dress your bed with. If you want to emulate a five-star hotel, it's all about those crisp white cotton bedsheets.

'In recreating the hotel experience at home, 'bed linen is arguably one of the most important elements,' says Georgia. 'It takes up the most real estate in the room and sets the tone. Pure cotton, particularly 400 thread white cotton, is the ultimate in achieving that hotel feel – there’s nothing like sinking into crisp, buttery sheets at the end of the day.'

And whilst you might think that recreating a hotel feel at home means opting for the highest thread count possible, David Stockton, spokesperson for hotel bedding supplier Richard Haworth, suggests the best thread count for sheets is actually lower than you might guess.

‘A luxury five-star hotel would usually order a 200-300 thread count bed linen,' reveals David. 'Higher thread counts can feel luxurious, but the more threads, the finer the threads; therefore, bedding can be less durable.'

Dunelm Hotel 230 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sateen Duvet Cover £28 at Dunelm Opting for bedding with a slightly lower thread count, such as this 230TC option offers a quality fabric that's more breathable and easier to wash and dry than a higher thread count. M&S Egyptian Cotton 400 Thread Count Silky Bedding Set £60 at Marks and Spencer UK But if you want to add a more luxurious feel to your bed, you need Egyptian cotton. This 400TC cotton sateen bedding set has a silky finish that feels super luxe. John Lewis John Lewis Crisp & Fresh 400 Thread Count Organic Cotton Duvet Cover Set £50 at John Lewis In contrast to silkier cotton sateen, which has a slight sheen, this 400TC cotton percale bedding set has a matte finish and a crisper feel, a little like a crisp white shirt.

3. Bedside symmetry

(Image credit: Future PLC / Cristogatin)

Another design trick five-star hotels employ is symmetry. In a hotel, 'bedside tables are more than functional,' explains Magdalena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at homeware and furniture retailer Barker and Stonehouse, 'they are design anchors that bring balance and symmetry to a hotel-style bedroom.'

'Matching tables on either side of the bed create harmony,' explains Magdalena, 'and reinforce the headboard as the centrepiece of the room. Thoughtful styling with lamps and accessories then enhances both aesthetic and usability.'

'Symmetry is one of the most effective tools in hotel design,' agrees Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at furniture retailer Furniture Village. 'Matching bedside tables, identical lamps, and balanced décor instantly create visual order. This sense of structured harmony makes a bedroom feel composed, high-end, and intuitively easy to navigate.'

4. Ambient lighting

(Image credit: Lighting Direct)

Next up, lighting. A five-star hotel bedroom is all about ambiance, and as our interior experts explain, ambiance is best created with the right lighting.

In a hotel, special care is taken to balance task and mood lighting, and this is a trick we can recreate at home.

'Lighting is the mood-setter of a luxury bedroom,' explains Magdalena. 'Hotels achieve their signature ambience by layering light: soft ambient overhead lighting, targeted bedside task lighting, and subtle accent lighting that highlights texture and form. Dimmable controls allow the room to shift seamlessly from morning brightness to evening serenity.'

'Choose elegant overhead lighting on a dimmer, paired with soft low-level lights that give a warm bedside glow,' agrees Georgia. Or, 'for a truly hotel-style room, consider low-hanging pendants either side of your bed, or wall lights above the bedside tables.'

And remember, 'lighting should always look as good on as it does off,' says Georgia. 'Sculptural table lamps make beautiful ornaments within a room, offering both a practical and an aesthetically pleasing purpose.'

Pooky Flex Wall Light £90 at Pooky This wall-mounted reading light has a flexible arm so you can direct the light into just the right spot for reading. Barker and Stonehouse Natural Organic Table Lamp £55 at Barker & Stonehouse Choose sculptural bedside lamps to elevate your bedroom and give it that hotel-luxe feel. Next Black Ryker Rechargeable Wireless Wall Light £55 at Next UK If you don't want the hassle of getting wall-mounted lights wired into your bedroom, there are now plenty of rechargeable options on the high street.

5. A place to perch

(Image credit: Future/Darren Chung )

'Our customers always favour bedroom seating,' says Georgia, and it's a key design element of any luxury hotel.

'Whether it’s a solitary corner chair or a French-style sofa, seating adds verve and provides a place to perch whilst (un)dressing or taking a literary moment, tea in hand,' explains Georgia.

Of course, this is a design element that will depend on the size of your bedroom. If you're pondering small bedroom ideas, adding seating to your sleep space may be a stretch too far.

However, if you do have the floor space for a chair or even a window seat, then adding seating to your bedroom 'is a way to demonstrate that the space holds function beyond sleeping,' says Georgia. 'It reinforces that the bedroom is a place to be savoured and enjoyed.'

And, lastly, don't forget to think about colour. After all, 'a hotel-style bedroom starts with a carefully curated colour palette,' explains Shelley. And when it comes to a five-star bedroom, colour is often all about layered neutrals.

'Luxury hotels rely on soft neutrals and muted tones because they create an instant sense of calm and timelessness,' shares Shelley. 'When the base colours are serene and cohesive, every element, from the linens to the furniture, feels intentional, balanced, and quietly sophisticated.'

'Luxury isn’t loud,' agrees Magdalena. Instead, 'it’s felt through quiet elements. Comfort in a hotel bedroom comes from layers of thoughtful details, such as plush cushions, soft rugs, and curtains that work together to create a deeply restful space.'

Bear our interior experts' hotel styling advice in mind, and this summer staycation could be your most luxurious yet!