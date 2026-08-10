Sorry IKEA, broadcaster Clara Amfo has just put me onto Habitat’s Sami Stacking Stool (£31) , and it’s a brilliant alternative to the classic KYRRE stool if you want to add a bold pop of colour to your home. And right now, you can get an extra 20% off.

You should never underestimate the brilliance of a stackable stool as a small living room storage idea . Perfect for whipping out for extra guests, the selling point of this seat style is that it takes up minimal space when not in use. And Habitat’s Sami stool is proof that space-savers can be stylish pieces of furniture in their own right.

Displaying her stools as part of Habitat ’s most recent Arranging Spaces instalment, Clara's preference for pops of colour is proof that your practical home items don’t have to be boring.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

Habitat Habitat Sami Stacking Stool - Red £31 at Habitat UK This is easily one of the best looking stacking stools I've seen. It takes up minimal space and has a stunning retro look. Get 20% off with the code FURN20. IKEA Kyrre Stool - Birch £15 at ikea.com If you love simple, functional design, this IKEA classic is one of the first things that comes to mind when I think of space-saving design.

If you need examples of how to use colour in a home, then look no further than Clara’s masterclass example of how to use the year’s colour palette . Opening her doors to Habitat, we’ve been able to catch a glimpse of her interiors.

Despite having previously been impressed with Clara’s use of paint , this time it was the stacking stools that caught my attention. In a post shared on Instagram, Clara explained how she uses bright, joyful colour and influences from her Ghanaian heritage in her home.

A post shared by Clara Amfo (@claraamfo) A photo posted by on

‘I just like to be surrounded by colour. Something's always gotta pop,’ said Clara, talking about her home's interior's.

‘These stools in particular, are very good for that. These are definite standout pieces for when I’ve invited maybe too many people into my home. So, these come in very very useful from Habitat.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Habitat)

Available in red, cream, mustard and green, the stool's colourways have a slightly muted, retro look. I like how the fabric cushion seat is coloured matched to the painted wood legs. It gives a designer look to a functional item you do not think about.

I recently raved about IKEA’S KOMPISHÄNG Stools , whose clever design allows you to turn your seating into shelving. While Habitat’s stacking stools don’t offer a dual function, they do work on the same principle. Seating can look good while taking up minimal space. And I would argue that the Habitat Sami Stool looks far more stylish.

The chairs have a manufacturer's guarantee of two years and can hold a max weight of 100kg (15st 7lbs). At £31 per stool (without discount), it can be a little pricey if you need multiple chairs, and there are sets of cheaper stacking stools, like B&Q’s set of six matt black metal stools for £40.99 .

However, Habitat’s are the most stylish I’ve spotted online for under £40, so if you like its colourful retro look, I’d strongly recommend making the most of its current 20% discount.

Shop Clara's home decor

It's not just these stunning stools, Clara's snapped up from Habitat. Here are a few more striking buys you can find in her home.

Habitat Habitat Billie Ribbed Glass Table Lamp - Yellow £27 at Habitat UK This sculptural light is a joy to look at. It's a great way to inject some fun into your space and is also available in blue. Habitat Habitat Mel Side Table - Dark Red £42 at Habitat UK Rich reds are everywhere right now and this glossy side table looks so expensive. Habitat Habitat Checkered Resin Brown & White Round Trinket Tray £16 at Habitat UK You can't beat a pretty trinket tray, and this checkerboard one is the best I've seen. I'd add it to my coffee table to hold my candles.

Clara’s home is proof that functional design can be joyful. If you have a small space, incorporating colour via typically ‘boring’ items you can make your space look effortlessly stylish.