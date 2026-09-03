Whether you call them blates, plowls, or pasta bowls, traditional plates are officially outdated and these pieces prove it

It can't just be me who thinks that your chosen crockery makes so much difference to how your food tastes. For me, every dinner not eaten out of a plate bowl (also known as a pasta bowl or even a blate, in some circles) is an opportunity missed.

By definition, these dishes have wide, flat bottom surfaces combined with raised curved edges. It makes them deliciously suited to saucier dishes – noodles, pasta and bakes – as well as suitable for foods that need to be cut on a level surface.

Plate bowls are a kitchen trend with serious staying power, with all of the most fashionable homeware brands buying into this viral hybrid product. From my favourite at-home pick from Our Place (of Always Pan fame) to my dream kitchen pick from Fable Home, these are the pasta bowls that are on my radar for 2026 and beyond. I promise they'll be a hit with the whole family.

Investing in a full tableware set vs collecting individual pieces is a long-discussed topic here at Ideal Home, which is why I've included single bowls alongside larger sets as well as ultra-affordable picks nestled next to statement buys. All that's left to do now is decide what your first pasta bowl-appropriate meal will be...

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