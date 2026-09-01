No one is doing cosy as well as George Home this year – 6 picks from their AW26 collection that perfectly capture the essence of snug season

I don’t know about you, but I’m a little over summer now, and all I can think about is putting my autumn decorating ideas into practice. And if you’re also seeking that cosy, autumnal feeling, George Home’s autumn/ winter range is the place to find it.

This month, plenty of autumn ranges such as Primark’s Heritage Collection and Matalan’s pumpkin decor have caught my eye, but I’m not convinced that any brand has nailed the cosy brief as well as George Home.

If you’re looking for affordable, stylish homeware that makes you excited for the upcoming season, you’ve landed in the right place. Here are my top picks from George Home’s AW26 collection .

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(Image credit: George Home)

Regarding home decor trends , George Home is always a viable option for picking up stylish home accessories, from bedding to lighting, on a budget. And this year, cosy is certainly the buzzword on everyone’s lips.

We’re all sick of the recurrent heatwaves and are looking forward to snuggling up under a blanket this autumn. In particular, the Green Argyle Brushed Throw (£15) , whose mossy green and beige colourway looks very autumnal, while its timeless argyle design means it won’t go out of fashion either. It’s perfect for giving your living room a country makeover.

Then, if you want to create a Piglet In Bed vibe in your bedroom, George Home is offering a seriously discounted alternative. Their Gingham Piped Edge Duvet Set in ochre starts at just £14 for a set, and its warm colourway makes it perfect for the cosy season.

And if you are in need of more cosy picks, here are the rest of my top picks.

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George Home has so many stylish seasonal looks this year. If you're looking for autumn decor on a budget, this is one of the best places to look.