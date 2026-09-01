Martin and Shirlie Kemp's bedroom is a lesson in creating a relaxing sleep space – and it's all thanks to this Farrow & Ball shade

They may be slightly unexpected style icons, but Martin and Shirlie Kemp have been offering fans plenty of design inspiration this summer. The celeb couple's fans have spent the summer swooning over the Kemps' picturesque garden, admiring both their statement DIY water feature and, more recently, their ingenious pumpkin archway.

However, the design inspo doesn't stop at their outside space. The Ideal Home team has already been impressed by the Kemps' classic Shaker kitchen, and now it's their restful bedroom that's caught our eye. The vintage-inspired boudoir is a masterclass in creating a relaxing sleeping space, and it's all down to Shirlie's use of one of Farrow & Ball's most popular colours.

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In a social media post shared to her @maisonnumber9 Instagram account, Shirlie tells her followers about her bedroom redecoration project, and the star of the room is a decorative wooden headboard painted in a soft green shade.

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Her followers can't get enough of the colourway, which Shirlie soon reveals is Farrow & Ball's Green Blue No. 84. 'The headboard needed a paint, so I used @farrowandball blue and green which matched the wallpaper beautifully!', shares Shirlie.

Yes, the paint's official title is 'Green Blue', not blue green, but it's an easy mistake to make, and it's clear which Farrow & Ball shade Shirlie plumped for. A delicate and slightly 'dirty' duck egg blue, Green Blue is pretty without being *too* pretty, and her followers are quick to praise its relaxing qualities.

'That's very pretty...a lovely restful colour!,' says one follower. 'Beautiful ✨want this same colour for my bedroom one day,' shares another admirer.

Decorating Centre Online Farrow & Ball 'Green Blue No.84' 2.5L £79 at decoratingcentreonline.co.uk According to the brand, Farrow & Ball's 'Green Blue' can appear 'sometimes blue and sometimes green depending on the changing light throughout the day.' Dunelm 'Seafoam' Matt Emulsion Paint 2.5L £17.60 at Dunelm Love the colour but not the price? Dunelm has a similar (and much more affordable) option in its 'Seafoam' matt emulsion paint. Decorating Centre Online Laura Ashley Paint - 'Duck Egg' Matt Emulsion 2.5L £44 at decoratingcentreonline.co.uk Laura Ashley's 'Duck Egg' is another pretty blue-green colour choice that creates a relaxing bedroom.

And her paint choice isn't the only thing her keen-eyed followers are quick to appreciate about Shirley's restful bedroom idea. The delicately patterned wallpaper is another hit.

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'The wallpaper is beautiful,' says one commenter, after Shirlie shares that it's from one of her favourite brands.

'I’m a huge Nina Campbell fan, so I chose one of her wallpapers to decorate this bedroom, and I’m so pleased with it,' says Shirlie in the Instagram post, 'it has turned out prettier than I thought!'.

Nina Campbell Ashdown Chelwood Aqua NCW4392-01 Wallpaper £83.20 at shop.ninacampbell.com Shirlie's wallpaper is the elegant Nina Campbell 'Ashdown Chelwood' design, which features floral garlands of wild carnations. Dunelm Crown Woodland Wallpaper £6 at Dunelm Alternatively, Dunelm has another budget-friendly option in this Scandi-inspired printed wallpaper. John Lewis Karri Wallpaper £10.80 at John Lewis John Lewis' Kari Wallpaper in dusty green is also a pretty alternative that features restful foliage.

Personally, I'm also impressed by Shirlie's choice of bed linen. She's chosen to finish off her romantic Parisian-chic bedroom look with lace-edged pillowcases.

Pinterest named 'laced up' as one of the biggest trends of 2026, saying 'lace sets the pace in 2026, bringing unexpected elegance to absolutely everything. This trend is a gentle reminder that more is more: especially when it’s this gorgeous.'

And I certainly think that lace-edged bed linen is the finishing touch to this pretty bedroom idea.

Secret Linen Store White Valerie 100% Cotton Pillowcase £30.40 at secretlinenstore.com These vintage-inspired embroidered border pillowcases from Secret Linen Store recreate the romantic feel of Shirlie's bed. Next Shabby Chic by Rachel Ashwell® Set of 2 White Broderie Anglaise Ruffle Pillowcases £35 at Next UK Next also has a similar look in this classic white ruffled Broderie Anglaise pillowcase set. DUSK Alice 200 Thread Count Duvet Cover £41 at Dusk.com DUSK's Alice duvet cover continues the lace detail onto the duvet cover, and has matching pillowcases available.

Martin and Shirlie Kemp may not have been on our radar as bedroom style aficionados before, but following this room reveal, they are now!

In fact, as one follower comments on Shirlie's bedroom post: 'Love it! If you’ve not done already, you should publish an interiors book.'

We'll definitely be watching this space to see if that request becomes reality!