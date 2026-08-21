Timelessness versus trends is the eternal debate of those who love poring over interiors. But one area in which retro designs always win out is with small kitchen appliances. With an aesthetic borrowed from the 50s and 60s, essentially all of the best toasters and kettles on the market have rounded, pastel silhouettes that are picture perfect for kitchen counters.

Smeg is synonymous with the retro kitchen look. As well as their standard small appliances, they have an incredibly capable range of bean-to-cup coffee machines available in a gorgeous range of colours that no other brand comes close to. Here at Ideal Home we've reviewed a huge number of Smeg coffee machines. The EGF03 Espresso Machine is our top-rated choice after our review and by far the prettiest option, too.

If you're undertaking a September reset in your kitchen then these retro-style appliances might be just the ticket to give your worktops a new lease of life. I've collected a range of options in every pastel shade available.

Though the best-known brand names are pricey, getting the retro look doesn't need to break your bank. With ranges emerging from names like Dunelm and Next, you can pick up a full set for your kitchen for far less than you might imagine.

If you want to nail timelessness with your kitchen appliances, there's no better bet than the vintage look.

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