Whether you have your heart set on going for a leather sofa and you’re just not sure which ones are the best or you’re not sure what style of sofa and upholstery finish to invest in at all, this round-up of the best leather sofas and what makes them great is the right place for you.

Most don’t realise the many benefits that come with opting for a leather sofa for their living room, making leather styles some of the best sofas out there. They’re timeless classics, existing outside of changing sofa trends, they’re hardwearing and easy to clean and they go with pretty much anything and any living room style.

‘Leather sofas have a timeless quality that makes them a great long-term investment,’ says John O’Leary, Swyft design director. ‘They're incredibly versatile from a design perspective, working just as well in contemporary spaces as they do in more traditional interiors. It's also a material that doesn't rely on trends, so it's easier to build a room around it for years to come.’

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Why should you buy a leather sofa?

Whether it’s for aesthetic reasons or practical ones, investing in a leather sofa is a decision you won’t regret. These are just the top benefits of this particular sofa style.

1. Easy to clean

If you’re looking for the best child-friendly sofa style, you’ve found it. Leather sofas come out on top in this regard because of how easy they are to clean – all you need to do is wipe down the surface.

‘From a practical point of view, leather is easy to wipe clean, making it a popular choice for busy households,’ John at Swyft says.

However, if you were to go for a nubuck or suede leather, this doesn’t apply. Leather upholstery is only easy to clean if it is the smooth, sealed kind.

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(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

2. Long-lasting and hardwearing material

A sofa is an investment that should last you for many years to come, at least 10 years. And leather is one of those hardwearing upholstery materials that will make sure you get your money’s worth. In fact, it only improves with age and wear!

‘Practically, a leather sofa is durable and resilient,’ says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village. ‘It also grows even more beautiful with age so you can be confident that your leather sofa will stand the test of time.’

3. Elegant, timeless look

Looks-wise, a leather sofa looks both elevated and timeless. And thanks to its versatility, it goes with pretty much any style of living room.

‘I'd recommend a leather sofa for anyone looking to create a more refined, understated living space. They work particularly well in rooms with natural materials like oak, walnut and stone, where the textures complement one another,’ John at Swyft suggests.

Magdalena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse, adds, ‘Leather sofas suit any kind of living room and I’d recommend them to those who want a classic and elegant look.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

What are the downsides of leather sofas?

But nothing is perfect, and leather sofas are no exception. So in order for you to have the full picture, these are some of the downsides of leather sofas to be aware of before buying one.

1. Prone to scratches

One of the beautiful things about leather is the patina it builds over time as it gets worn in. But if you have a pet like a dog or a cat, part of this worn-in look will inevitably be some scratches, too, as the material is prone to those.

‘Whilst leather is wipe-clean, it can be scratched by pet claws,’ Magdalena at Barker and Stonehouse warns.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

2. Uncomfortable in extreme weather

Whether it’s the heatwave or the middle of the winter, when the temperatures get extremely cold or hot, a leather sofa reflects this and it might not be the most pleasant seat in the house because of it.

‘Because it's a natural material, it responds more noticeably to changes in temperature, feeling cooler in winter and warmer in summer,’ John at Swyft says.

3. Requires maintenance

Even though leather sofas are durable and hardwearing, they require some maintenance in order to keep the material feeling supple and soft.

‘As a natural material, leather will age and soften with use, and without regular care it can become dry or lose some of its rich colour,' says Julia Bilotta, creative stylist at Sofology. 'To help preserve the leather’s softness, appearance and natural sheen, we recommend using a specialist leather conditioner as part of a quality care routine. Applying conditioner twice a year will help to nourish the material, prevent it from drying out and keep your sofa looking beautiful for years to come.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

4. Higher price point

Just like any products made out of genuine leather outside of sofas tend to be pricier, the same goes for leather sofas. And while I tried to find some affordably priced leather sofas, most of them are not exactly budget-friendly.

But it is a long-term investment as leather sofas should and usually do last for many years.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Barbara Egan)

Julia at Sofology concludes, ‘Leather sofas are a great choice for those looking for a stylish yet practical piece of furniture that can withstand everyday living. Their durable nature and easy-care qualities make them particularly suited to busy households, while their timeless appeal allows them to work well in a variety of interiors.’