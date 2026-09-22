The term ‘modern sofa’ can mean various things – and it can mean a few different styles of living room seating. But if you favour a more contemporary aesthetic in your home and want to make your lounge look considered yet relaxed at the same time, these are the 12 best modern sofas that will help you do just that.

When it comes to other best sofa categories - whether that’s mid-century style sofas or curved sofas - it’s much more straightforward to pinpoint and describe exactly what style of sofa we’re talking about and exactly what it might look like.

‘“Modern” isn’t really one particular sofa shape – it can encompass a number of different styles and silhouettes,’ says Julia Bilotta, creative stylist at Sofology. ‘Modern sofas tend to prioritise comfort, softness and a more relaxed silhouette, rather than the formal, highly structured appearance associated with traditional sofas.’

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What does a modern sofa look like?

While there are certain sofa ‘looks’ that feel more modern than others, a modern sofa is also one that reflects how people live now, how they use their homes, their living rooms and sofas.

‘There is also much more emphasis on making sofas work for how we actually live today. Large, comfortable designs are suited to lounging and socialising, while modular and corner configurations can adapt to open-plan spaces and different room layouts. It’s really about creating a more relaxed and adaptable approach to the living room,’ Julia at Sofology says.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

So everything from deep-seated, relaxed sofas to curved styles and even modular sofas fall under the umbrella of ‘modern sofas. In terms of looks, a modern sofa tends to be more pared-back compared to more traditional styles.

‘There isn’t one single style of modern sofa but in general, modern sofas tend to have clean, simple lines and less decorative detailing than traditional styles,’ says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village. ‘They can be quite structured or very soft and relaxed, but the overall look tends to be more pared back.’

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(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

What are the benefits of investing in a modern sofa?

Since there are a few different styles of modern sofas, the benefits depend and change based on what style you go for. Nicky Emlick, creative director at Sofa.com, breaks down the various benefits of all the different modern sofa styles.

‘Cleaner silhouettes can make a room feel lighter and more open, while modular designs allow the sofa to evolve around changing needs. Modern styles also tend to prioritise comfort, with deeper seats, generous proportions and softer shapes, making them well suited to the way we actually use our living spaces today,’ she explains.

What style of modern sofa are you favouring?