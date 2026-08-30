There are very few styles of sofas that can truly be called timeless and which have stayed relevant for more than 70 years. But mid-century style sofas are one of those rare styles that have stood the test of time – and they’re not going anywhere anytime soon.

Mid-century sofas’ timelessness and versatility makes them one of the most popular and best sofa categories for most styles of living rooms. They’re largely defined by a simple, functional design with clean lines, small footprint and tapered legs.

‘Mid-century furniture originated in a post-war era where simplicity and function were prioritised over the heavily ornate fashions of previous decades,’ explains Leah Howatson, general manager for international markets at Castlery. ‘That philosophy is exactly what has kept it so popular today, but its resurgence now also comes down to versatility. Rooted in minimalism, the less-is-more approach still resonates with people today. A mid-century sofa is a low-risk choice for anyone designing their home around pieces that will outlast a passing trend.’

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Why should you buy a mid-century sofa?

Versatility

A mid-century style sofa is one of the things every mid-century living room has in common. But the beauty of this style of sofa is that it goes well with any style and aesthetic, you don’t necessarily have to have a mid-century living room to get a mid-century sofa.

‘Mid-century design has a timeless quality that makes it incredibly easy to live with. The clean lines and considered proportions feel stylish without being overly trend-led, so these are pieces that can sit comfortably within lots of different interior styles,’ says Monika Puccio, director of buying at Sofa Club. ‘A mid-century-inspired sofa can work just as well in a minimalist space as it can alongside more eclectic or contemporary pieces.’

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Longevity

Since mid-century sofas don’t subscribe to any fleeting home decor trends and have stood the test of time for several decades, this sofa style is a safe yet stylish bet. And one that you’re unlikely to get tired of quickly, unlike something a little more trendy.

‘Because the aesthetic has remained relevant for decades, it’s a great option for someone looking for a sofa that feels design-led but has longevity beyond one particular trend,’ Monika at Sofa Club says.

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(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

Small space-friendly design

If you’re after a small living room sofa idea, then look no further – mid-century style sofas are perfect for tiny lounges for several different reasons.

‘Mid-century sofas tend to have a relatively streamlined footprint, so they can create a sense of space without compromising on comfort; something that’s particularly relevant in modern homes,’ says John O’Leary, Swyft’s design director. ‘There’s usually a sense of lightness to the design too. Rather than feeling bulky or overly decorative, a midcentury sofa should feel considered and effortless.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

Leah at Castlery continues, ‘Mid-century furniture generally sits up off the ground on slender, raised legs. This visual flow makes the room appear lighter and more spacious. The low profiles and slim frames work well in smaller flats and open-plan spaces alike.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mark O'Flaherty)

‘A mid-century sofa doesn’t shout, but instead is built for everyday living, fitting seamlessly into a space with understated presence. The real benefit is how adaptable mid-century design is to modern life. It’s just as applicable now as it was seventy years ago, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,’ Leah concludes.