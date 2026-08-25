Even though it’s been a year since I moved into my current flat, I’ve been taking my time decorating it, really thinking about what I want to do with the very small space and what I want to add, tackling one area at a time. My next project is the entryway – or rather the lack thereof. And my first planned purchase to make this happen is a stylish storage stool.

As I was searching through various brands’ offerings, looking for the best small hallway storage idea for my space, I came across a few different storage stool designs that married form and function beautifully. So I thought I’d share them with you so that you, too, can get yourself extra hidden storage space, an additional seat and a pop of colour, pattern or an interesting texture. Even though I’d happily incorporate any of these into my home, I only have space for one so someone else should go and snap up some of the other ones, too.

Personally, I’m planning to go with the Habitat Leo fabric storage ottoman to help me fake a hallway in my studio flat – I’m just deciding between the plum and the blue stripe colourways. But the beauty of all of these storage pouffes is their versatility – they make for a great addition to any living room (especially if you’re in need of small living room ideas), bedroom or hallway.

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I’m so happy to see that brands are coming out with more and more aesthetically pleasing storage solutions that also won’t break the bank, whether that’s stylish shoe storage or storage stools like these. I’m a big believer in making practical everyday pieces beautiful so I’m so here for this!

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