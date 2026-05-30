Every garden and outdoor space needs a bistro set – and I found 12 budget-friendly sets, all under £100
A bistro set is an essential, versatile and space-saving addition to any outdoor space, but you don't have to spend a fortune on one
A bistro set is one of those easy and versatile designs that I believe any outdoor space can benefit from. It makes for the perfect spot to enjoy a morning coffee or a light summer lunch. And if space is an issue, it can be easily folded and put away to make room for other things. On top of all of that, most of them won’t break the bank – and I’ve found the best 12 bistro sets under £100 for you to shop now.
I live in a building with a shared garden and I’m currently considering getting a little bistro set, given there’s currently no garden seating – since it’s not entirely my own garden, I think a budget-friendly bistro set is the best garden furniture for me at the moment. But even if you’re in need of some small garden ideas or something for your compact balcony, a bistro set is the perfect investment.
‘For those with limited outdoor space, such as a small balcony or courtyard, I’d recommend a bistro set,’ says Magdalena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse. ‘Bistro sets are compact, making them the perfect option for those with small gardens. Alternatively, bistro sets can be used in a small dining zone in the garden – they comfortably accommodate two people for an intimate outdoor dining experience.’
And whether you love colour or prefer neutral shades, this list of my top picks has something for everyone. ‘Brightly coloured bistro sets add interest to the garden or balcony, however, in recent years, more neutral colours have proven popular,’ Magdalena adds.
A folding bistro set makes for a great space-saving outdoor furniture design. And there’s something so French and chic about it that just makes bistro sets a timeless classic.
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.