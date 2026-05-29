Outdoor floor lamps are the biggest garden lighting trend of 2026 – these are the 12 lamps I’d happily invest in to brighten up a summer evening
Create a cosy outdoor living room atmosphere in your garden with one (or more) of these floor lamps
First, we’ve seen the popularity of indoor lighting rise over the last couple of years as layered lighting schemes and stylish table lamps have become all the rage. Now, this trend is spreading into our outdoor spaces as garden lighting becomes high in demand – and outdoor floor lamps are the style that’s really taking off this season.
I’ve never seen such high demand - Google Trends report 70% increase in searches for ‘outdoor floor lamp’ just in the last month - coupled with a strong and plentiful offering of garden floor lamps as this year. But in case you’re wondering where to buy outdoor floor lamps, I’ve put together a round-up of my top picks that I’d happily invest in myself or recommend to anyone wanting to add one to their garden.
And most of these lamps look so chic that you wouldn’t even think they’re designed for the garden - and I’d happily put the likes of Newgarden’s Lola Dimmable Outdoor LED Floor Lamp, available at Westwing, or Next’s Natural Scalloped Rattan Outdoor Solar Floor Lamp in my living room.
My top outdoor floor lamp picks
These garden lighting ideas are as stylish as it gets, perfect for creating a cosy outdoor living room and a lovely atmosphere. Which one’s caught your eye?
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.