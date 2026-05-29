Where to buy the most stylish outdoor floor lamps – these are the 7 brands and retailers I’m recommending to everybody right now

As the weather currently feels like it’s screaming ‘summer’ at the top of its lungs, al fresco season has well and truly begun. Hopefully, at this point, you have your garden furniture sorted – but if you still need to get those finishing touches organised, such as lighting, then I know just where to buy the best outdoor floor lamps.

As the boundaries between our indoor and outdoor spaces continue to be blurred, outdoor living room ideas are also increasing in popularity. We're applying the same consideration to our patio and decking areas as to interior rooms, and that includes choosing the right garden lighting ideas. Lighting is key to creating a lovely atmosphere in your outdoor space as much as it is inside your home.

While the likes of outdoor table lamps and wall lights have been popular for a while, outdoor floor lamps are the breakout trend taking off this season. Google Trends reports that searches for ‘outdoor floor lamp’ have increased by 70% only in the last month.

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So there’s clearly an appetite for creating a layered outdoor lighting scheme and for finding out where to buy outdoor lighting. And if you’re after that very same thing, you’ve come to the right place.

1. Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon)

You’re probably not surprised that Amazon’s made it onto this list – because, really, is there anything that Amazon doesn’t sell?! And the online retailer happens to have a wide range of outdoor floor lamps to choose from - from lots of different brands, from budget to high end, as well as various styles.

One of my favourite styles is the Outsunny boho rattan floor lamp which comes with three lights and a built-in side table – and perhaps it’s no surprise that it’s currently Amazon’s bestseller, too. Also from Outsunny, the low garden rattan lamp is another popular design with over 50 sold in the last month.

2. Argos

(Image credit: Argos)

If you’re looking for outdoor lighting on a budget, Argos is a great place to go to – outdoor floor lamps included. Whether that’s from Argos’ own brand or from Habitat that’s stocked at Argos.

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Whether you’re after something that would look right at home in your actual living room - in which case I recommend the Habitat solar rattan floor lamp, perfect for adding some extra natural texture, too - or if you want something that very much reads outdoor like this Argos Home solar powered lampost style, this retailer has got it all. And you won’t spend more than £65 on them either.