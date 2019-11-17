How to make a Christmas star wall hanging – a step-by-step guide

Take a can of Rust-Oleum White Gold Metallic spray paint and shake thoroughly. Hold the can approximately 30cm from the surface of the embroidery hoop. Apply several light coats a few minutes apart. Leave to dry in a well ventilated place.

2. Spray wooden stars

Repeat the process and spray a selection of stars in Rust-Oleum Rose Gold Metallic and Rust-Oleum Glitter Ultra Shimmer in Silver and Gold. Leave these to dry in a well ventilated area.

If you’d like to protect the glitter effect, apply a protective top coat of Rust-Oleum Glitter Ultra Shimmer Clear Protective Sealer once dry.

3. Attach the glitter stars

Once fully dry, arrange the stars in a design around the embroidery hoop. Once you are happy with the layout, attach the stars and string using a hot glue gun.

4. Display your wall hanging

Once the glue is dry the star wall hanging is ready to display!

Not only will it look gorgeous for the festive season, but it’d also look pretty in a children’s room all year round. After all, who can resist a touch of sparkle?