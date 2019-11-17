How to make a Christmas star wall hanging – a step-by-step guide
Christmas time is the perfect excuse to get creative and make truly unique decorations for your home. After all, nobody wants to walk into their friends’ house to find the same shop-bought decorations.
Get your craft on this festive season and set about making this quick and simple Christmas star wall hanging.
All you need is some shimmering spray paints and a few basic embellishments. Happy making!
How to make a Christmas star wall hanging – what you’ll need
- Rust-Oleum White Gold Metallic Spray Paint
- Rust-Oleum Rose Gold Metallic Spray Paint
- Rust-Oleum Glitter Ultra Shimmer Silver
- Rust-Oleum Glitter Ultra Shimmer Gold
- Embroidery hoop
- Thread
- Wooden stars
- Glue gun
1. Paint the embroidery hoop
Take a can of Rust-Oleum White Gold Metallic spray paint and shake thoroughly. Hold the can approximately 30cm from the surface of the embroidery hoop. Apply several light coats a few minutes apart. Leave to dry in a well ventilated place.
Buy now: Rust-Oleum White Gold Metallic spray paint, £11 for 400ml, Homebase
2. Spray wooden stars
Repeat the process and spray a selection of stars in Rust-Oleum Rose Gold Metallic and Rust-Oleum Glitter Ultra Shimmer in Silver and Gold. Leave these to dry in a well ventilated area.
If you’d like to protect the glitter effect, apply a protective top coat of Rust-Oleum Glitter Ultra Shimmer Clear Protective Sealer once dry.
Buy now: Rust-Oleum Rose Gold Metallic spray paint, £11 for 400ml, Homebase
Buy now: Rust-Oleum Glitter Ultra Shimmer Silver spray paint, £10 for 400ml, Homebase
Buy now: Rust-Oleum Glitter Ultra Shimmer Gold spray paint, £10 for 400ml, Homebase
3. Attach the glitter stars
Once fully dry, arrange the stars in a design around the embroidery hoop. Once you are happy with the layout, attach the stars and string using a hot glue gun.
4. Display your wall hanging
Once the glue is dry the star wall hanging is ready to display!
Not only will it look gorgeous for the festive season, but it’d also look pretty in a children’s room all year round. After all, who can resist a touch of sparkle?