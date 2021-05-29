We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Statement floor tiles really pack a style punch, but can be rather costly if covering a large area like a kitchen or hallway. So why not update boring flooring for a snip of the cost by learning how to stencil floor tiles yourself?

As kitchen or bathroom tile ideas go, floor stencilling is one of the most affordable ways to update the look of your home. And if you’re willing to take on the DIY challenge, you could customise your tiled floors for under £30 – what a bargain!

According to job-prices.co.uk, getting an expert to stencil tile your floor can cost you anywhere from £450-£750 on average. Insulation Express has spotted a 226% increase in searches for ‘floor stencilling’, so you won’t be alone in taking on this job.

Floor stencilling – what you’ll need

Sander or sandpaper

Degreasing detergent

Primer (optional)

Chalk or all-surface paint

Paintbrush

Foam roller

Stencil

Stencil brush

Painter’s tape

Sealant

How to stencil floor tiles

1. Sand the tiles

Use sandpaper or an electric sander (for speed!) to smooth over the surface of the tiles. This will make the area more receptive to the paint. Otherwise the paint may flake off and not last as long.

2. Remove any dirt or grease

Clean the area thoroughly with a de-greasing solution like sugar soap. Rinse with warm water and leave to dry. Learn how to clean grout properly for as professional a look as possible.

3. Prime the tiles

Use a primer/sealer to prep your tiles before painting. Alternatively, if you’re looking to make this an easy DIY project, cut down on time and money by using a ceramic paint that includes a primer.

Buy now: Zinsser’s Bulls Eye 1-2-3 multi-surface primer, £22, B&Q

4. Apply a base coat

Apply two coats of all-surface paint or chalk paint as a base coat using a foam roller and paintbrush. Leave to dry between each coat.

5. Begin stencilling

Once your base coat is completely dry you can begin stencilling. Tape or hold down your stencil over a tile and use a small roller to cover the area. Remove the stencil before the paint starts to dry. This makes sure it doesn’t come off when you peel the stencil away.

Clean the stencil and move onto the next tile.

Buy now: Rust-Oleum Universal All-Surface paint in Satin Black, £19.25 for 750ml, Amazon

6. Protect your tiles

Once all your floor tiles are stencilled, protect your work by covering with a hard-wearing sealant.

Buy now: Rust-Oleum Clear Satin multi-surface sealer, £6 for 0.13L, B&Q

Now you have a beautiful statement tiled floor to show off for years to come. Fancy!