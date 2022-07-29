Aldi has launched a range with interior design guru Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen
Aldi's latest special buy range comes courtesy of Changing Rooms' Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and features a range of LLB-approved upcycling supplies to help update your home on a budget.
Our favourite discount supermarket has teamed up with the interior design icon to launch a range of Upcycling products to help you tackle easy DIY projects and update your home. The new range will be available to pre-order online (opens in new tab) from this weekend (31st July) and will land in stores from the 7th of August.
The range includes all the key items you'd need to start upcycling and repairing things around your home. Expect vibrant fabric squares, rolls of vinyl and stylish sewing kits with prices starting at £2.49.
'It’s time for a craftnaissance to upcycle your home. I’m on a mission to bring maximalism back into your home, embracing the styles that make you, you. Feather your nest and become an upcycling extraordinaire rather than a DIY disaster with my collection of useful but beautiful creative essentials,' says Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen of the collaboration.
'Opulent fabric in my exclusive designs drawn by my own fair hand, delectable, printed sewing tins and a cornucopia of stamps and stencils to put your own stamp (pun intended!) on your maison… using the most modest budget perfect for today.'
The range includes specially designed Fat Quarters, priced at £9.99. The designs are as flamboyant as you'd expect, perfect for whipping up some maximalist cushion covers. There are also two beautiful sewing tins priced at £6.99 featuring hand-painted flamingo and paisley designs by Laurence himself.
However, our favourite offering is the vinyl rolls, priced at £6.99. They will be hitting the store a little later in August but will be available in black, grey, purple, teal and white. We think they would be great for updating table tops, cabinet doors or small home decor items.
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is no stranger to a collaboration, however, this latest one with Aldi does feel very timely. In the wake of the cost of living crisis Upcycling, DIY and repairing have become essential skills for those looking to update a bedroom or living room ideas without spending too much.
Shows such as Interior Design Masters and the return of Changing Rooms on Channel 4 have also had an influence on many of us looking to get creative with upcycled furniture ideas on a budget.
'As more and more people turn to DIY methods, we hope that this new range will help encourage customers to get involved with upcycling in a bid to live more sustainably and economically,' comments Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi.
'Our collection with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen shows that upcycling can be used to create stylish products that would otherwise have gone to waste, and hopefully will help people save some money at the same time.'
