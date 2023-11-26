These pretty DIY wreath ideas are easy to make – and all you need is a few things from your kitchen
It’s perfect for a DIY project or if you’re in a pinch
A Christmas wreath is like the cherry on top of all of your other festive decor. Some go hard and over the top with it, while for others it’s more of an afterthought kind of affair. And if you’ve left it way too late to get one from a florist or the likes, then we’ve got some alternative DIY wreath ideas that you can throw together in a pinch, using items you most likely already own.
We love DIY Christmas decorating ideas like these at Ideal Home for a number of reasons - it’s a fun project the whole family can join in, it’s affordable and it puts a personal touch on your seasonal home decor. What’s not to love?
Luckily there are lots of them doing the rounds on social media like TikTok and Instagram with plenty of designs to choose from. But we picked three that we love the most and think are the easiest to recreate with everyday food items.
3 alternative DIY wreath ideas
Any DIY decorations is the perfect opportunity for a budget Christmas decorating idea. And these deliciously smelling Christmas wreath ideas are no exception.
What you’ll need
- A wire wreath frame like these ones at Amazon
- Florist wire like this one at Amazon
- Jute twine like this one at Amazon
- Hot glue gun like this one at Amazon
- Dried orange slices like these ones at Amazon
- Star Anise
- Rosemary
1. Rosemary
If you’re wondering how to make a Christmas wreath out of rosemary, then we’re happy to say it couldn’t be easier as our own Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young has experience in the field.
‘We used to have a giant rosemary bush in our garden, and it was the perfect place to forage for free foliage for Christmas. I made these mini wreaths by creating a ring of wire, threaded on some wooden beads and then covered the wire with sprigs of rosemary, secured using a florist wire,’ she explains.
An alternative way we’ve come across is placing the rosemary sprigs in a bowl in a circular shape and then tying the branches together with some string.
2. Dried orange slices
While a dried orange garland is a more traditional Christmas decor, we love the look of a wreath made out of layered dried orange slices, courtesy of @themerrythought on Instagram who also have a step-by-step tutorial on their blog.
If you don’t feel like going through the trouble of cutting up and dehydrating orange slices in your oven, you can also buy a pack of ready-dried orange slices like these on Amazon. A hot glue gun is required when it comes to making a wreath and a wire wreath frame is ideal. But not much more than that.
A post shared by The Merrythought (@themerrythought)
A photo posted by on
3. Star anise
And finally, the signature spice and scent of Christmas itself (at least in our humble opinion) star anise. Owing to its beautiful star shape, this traditional food item possesses all the decorative features it needs. So all that’s left is to form a circle out of a florist wire and glue the stars on top of it in a perfect row much like @_forthehome on TikTok has done. And you’re done!
@_forthehome ♬ The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You) - Nat King Cole Trio
Now we’re off to pick our next DIY project.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
Best mattress in a box 2023 – tried and tested by the Ideal Home team
We've reviewed the best mattresses in a box from the biggest brand names, including Emma, Simba, Brook + Wilde and Nectar. Here's our verdict on which to shop for
By Jenny McFarlane
-
This living room is the ultimate inspiration for decorating a small space for Christmas
A super-colourful living room provides the perfect festive canvas for this Christmas-loving homeowner
By Laurie Davidson
-
I've searched for expensive-looking Christmas decor for hours, and these are the deals you don't want to miss
There's no time like Black Friday to get your Christmas shopping done, and these are my top picks
By Jullia Joson