This viral DIY door garland hack is sweeping the internet as the best new way to decorate for Christmas – it only costs £15

The six-week Christmas countdown has officially commenced, which means it's time to start decorating our homes for the festive season. And what better place to start than this easy DIY door garland?

While the best artificial Christmas trees are the perfect centrepiece for our living rooms, Christmas decor should extend throughout your home for more festive cheer. Decking every doorway and surface in garlands, whether real or fake, will make each corner feel like your very own grotto, and DIY Christmas decor ideas are an affordable way to recreate the magic.

Whether you live in a period property with high ceilings that make it tricky to attach a garland, or you live in a rental where you can't put nails in your wall, this DIY uses only a shower rod to carry the garland. It's affordable and quick to put up and take down when Christmas is over - what more could you ask for?

Christmas DIY door garland hack

Christmas is an expensive time of year, so finding budget Christmas decorating ideas that don't cost the earth, but look like they do, is key. Christmas garlands offer that effortless 'quiet luxury' look that will make your home look premium, and all you need is a £12.99 Amazon shower rod.

Using this hack to decorate doorways and arches is great for adding more allure to your home decor, but also a handy alternative if you don't have a fireplace to make the most of Christmas mantelpiece ideas.

@alishacperry on TikTok shared this ingenious hack, which was inspired by @thekwendyhome, where she used a shower rod in her doorway to wrap the garland around. It's a simple way to decorate your hallway for Christmas, especially if you live in a flat or don't want to do the traditional garland on a staircase.

1 Piece Shower Curtain Rod | £15.89 at Amazon

This shower curtain rod, or tension rod, is all you need for this hack. If your architraves are white, opt for a white rod so that it blends in underneath the garland.

In the video, Alisha starts by fixing the shower rod at a lower height so she can wind the garland around it easily. Being able to do this reduces the strain on your arms and makes it much faster to wind it securely.

Depending on if you've chosen a faux foliage garland that comes decked out with lights, you might want to add some extra accessories to your garland to spruce it up even further. We love this pre-lit ultimate pinecone garland from The White Company, but here are a few options if you want to decorate the garland exactly to your taste.

'When decorating, generally, we vary the materials we use because it gives off a sense of grandeur - but for high-traffic areas and decorating internal doors in the hallway, opt for bows and non-breakable baubles,' advises Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox.

'Pre-lit garlands are the best investment for Christmas door decor because these are battery-powered, and sockets can be a real challenge when decorating doors with lights.'

50 LED Battery Warm White Gem Lights £5 at Dunelm Warm-toned lights are essential for creating a cosy Christmassy atmosphere. These have a battery that make it easy to reach up and turn on too, so you don't need to worry about trailing wires. Scandi Pine Garland £65 at Cox & Cox Choosing a garland with different types of foliage is a quick way to make your decor look fuller and more expensive. This option from Cox & Cox will last for years to come. John Lewis Holly Berry Spray £9 at John Lewis The only thing that beats sprigs of holly around Christmas, are faux sprigs that will stay in your Christmas decor year after year. You can add a few sprigs of this into your garland as a pop of traditional festive colour.

The beauty of this garland DIY is that you can make it exactly as affordable as you like, and you can decorate it as simply or lavishly as you like. Happy DIYing!