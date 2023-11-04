The affordable 'quiet luxury' Christmas decorations I'm buying to make my home look expensive
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas...
The quiet luxury trend swept through interiors earlier this year, inspired by the likes of Sofia Richie where understated elegance is at the core of their interior style. As one of the biggest trends of 2023, it wouldn't be right if we didn't round up the best quiet luxury Christmas decorations to extend the style through to the festive season.
Maybe you have a neutral living room that you want to accessorise with seasonal decorations in the same palette or you love a simple Christmas colour scheme and want to add to your collection, these decorations will fit the bill. Quiet luxury is all about spending less to get a premium look too, so we've opted for affordable Christmas decor ideas that will still make your home look like the celebs.
Our top quiet luxury homeware brands
• The White Company
• Zara Home
• Cox & Cox
• John Lewis
• Sostrene Grene
• George Home
• M&S
The best quiet luxury Christmas decorations
It's hard to articulate exactly what embodies the quiet luxury trend, and why we're all so obsessed with it, but in short, it's all about understated elegance. This doesn't just mean neutral colours, it also involves incorporating plenty of texture and different shapes so that an interior looks classy and expensive. So, it's an easy trend to incorporate into Christmas living room decor ideas or even Christmas hallway decorations, to really wow friends and family over the festive period.
'Introduce soft fabric and fur accents and accessories to your home for a rustic yet refined hygge-inspired look. Layer cosy rugs and add throws and blankets to chairs so your guests can wrap up warm as you all relax in comfort. Incorporate Scandinavian-inspired elements like light woods and seasonal foliage to ground this decor style in nature,' adds Francesca Hadland, styling expert at Bridgman.
'Add an unmistakably Christmassy ambience to any space with a warm glow. Use lighting sparingly to create a cosy feel warmed by candlelight, a crackling fire and warm white lights.'
Wood is a great natural material to bring into Christmas decor, and this candelabra will look perfect sat centre stage on a tablescape.
We love festive decor that you can take throughout the seasons to get more for your money, which is why these silver mushrooms will be staying up well past January.
Perfect for a mantlepiece or to add interest to a tablescape, this trio of candles from Zara Home are as useful as they are pretty.
The White Company is our go-to shop for pre-lit artificial trees as they look just like the real thing - with the added benefit of being easy to decorate.
Adding black decor to a Christmas scheme will break up banks of white and add a contemporary touch. This lantern will easily spruce up the corner of a room all year round.
Cosy season = fire on. And what better place to store logs than a rattan trolley? This option will add to a living room aesthetic while being easy to roll out to collect more wood.
Ideal for creating the ultimate quiet luxury fireplace design as well as waiting for Father Christmas to come - this cable knitted stocking embodies the essence of a holiday spent at home.
If you're looking to break up banks of glass baubles on your tree, then paper decorations are a softer touch that will add plenty of dimension.
What are you shopping for first? The paper tree decorations are going straight into my basket, and straight onto my tree come early December.
