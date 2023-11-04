The affordable 'quiet luxury' Christmas decorations I'm buying to make my home look expensive

The quiet luxury trend swept through interiors earlier this year, inspired by the likes of Sofia Richie where understated elegance is at the core of their interior style. As one of the biggest trends of 2023, it wouldn't be right if we didn't round up the best quiet luxury Christmas decorations to extend the style through to the festive season.

Maybe you have a neutral living room that you want to accessorise with seasonal decorations in the same palette or you love a simple Christmas colour scheme and want to add to your collection, these decorations will fit the bill. Quiet luxury is all about spending less to get a premium look too, so we've opted for affordable Christmas decor ideas that will still make your home look like the celebs.

Our top quiet luxury homeware brands

• The White Company

• Zara Home

• Cox & Cox

• John Lewis

• Sostrene Grene

• George Home

• M&S

The best quiet luxury Christmas decorations

It's hard to articulate exactly what embodies the quiet luxury trend, and why we're all so obsessed with it, but in short, it's all about understated elegance. This doesn't just mean neutral colours, it also involves incorporating plenty of texture and different shapes so that an interior looks classy and expensive. So, it's an easy trend to incorporate into Christmas living room decor ideas or even Christmas hallway decorations, to really wow friends and family over the festive period.

'Introduce soft fabric and fur accents and accessories to your home for a rustic yet refined hygge-inspired look. Layer cosy rugs and add throws and blankets to chairs so your guests can wrap up warm as you all relax in comfort. Incorporate Scandinavian-inspired elements like light woods and seasonal foliage to ground this decor style in nature,' adds Francesca Hadland, styling expert at Bridgman.

'Add an unmistakably Christmassy ambience to any space with a warm glow. Use lighting sparingly to create a cosy feel warmed by candlelight, a crackling fire and warm white lights.'

What are you shopping for first? The paper tree decorations are going straight into my basket, and straight onto my tree come early December.