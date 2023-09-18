Create a Fornasetti-style plate gallery wall with this genius Instagram hack

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Did somebody say upcycling project? Because we’re down for any DIY ideas, and not just during Second Hand September. As long as they serve a purpose and look the part, of course. And this genius and fun Instagram hack about a particular plate display idea certainly does both.

The reel was posted by Maisie Violet Rees (@maisieviolet_rees), interior stylist and content creator sharing everything to do with budget DIY and upcycling hacks, most of which are renter-friendly too. Her latest video sees Maisie recreating popular decorative Fornasetti plates on a budget, putting together an inspired gallery wall idea. So if you are a fan of the designer Fornasetti plates but can’t quite afford or justify £160 (minimum) for a single piece, then keep reading (and watching!) to find out how to get a Fornasetti-style plate gallery wall of your own.

DIY plate gallery wall Instagram hack

(Image credit: Maisie Violet Rees @maisieviolet_rees)

What you’ll need

Plain plates - Maisie used charity shop-bought simple white plates

Collage sheets - Maisie provides the ones she’s used for free on her website or you can create your own

Waterslide decal paper like this Hayes Paper Waterslide Decal Paper Inkjet Clear 20 Sheets at Amazon

Bowl of water

Adhesive plate hanging discs like these Sisi Disc Plate Hanger for Walls at Amazon

A post shared by Maisie Violet Rees (@maisieviolet_rees) A photo posted by on

One of the great things about this project is that it’s an upcycling idea that takes less than one hour. It’s super quick and easy but really fun and impactful at the same time.

Maisie’s Insta reel starts with her trip to a charity shop where she picks up a few differently sized white plates for as little as 50p or £1 each, all of which were in great condition. You can use some of your old plates that you no longer use, as long as they are not chipped, scratched and damaged.

Next, you will need to print out your collage sheet, whether you choose to use Maisie’s provided free template or create your own, on a waterslide decal paper. Then cut out your images and wet the cut-out in a bowl of water.

(Image credit: Maisie Violet Rees @maisieviolet_rees)

Place the stencil exactly where you want it to go on the plate and then pull off the bottom layer of the player, while the top layer will stick to the plate. It looks and feels so satisfying!

‘I love being able to create luxury looking things on a budget and these charity shop plate upcycles are a great example,’ Maisie says. ‘I can’t say I’m very good at drawing or painting so when I saw these photo transfers I thought they’d be perfect for re-creating some gorgeous plates I’d seen, but were WAY out of my budget. You can print any image on the paper and it takes seconds to transfer. I’ve transformed plates, tea pots and plant pots, nothing is safe now!’

Let the plates dry and then decide where you want to hang your plates using the perfect gallery wall measurements. Once you decide on a layout, you can use the same adhesive wall-hanging plate discs.

You’ll be left with a show-stopping display that cost you about £30. You’re welcome!