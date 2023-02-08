Fix your appliances and tech - give your stuff a new lease of life

Wouldn't it be easier if you could just fix your appliances yourself? We live in a throwaway society where it’s common practice to bin and replace an appliance or piece of tech when it suddenly stops working. But in some cases, your tech can be easily repaired or replaced under guarantee.

Here, we explain what to do when your tech packs in, how to buy for longevity and whether it’s worth having a go at just fixing it yourself.

Buy once, buy well

The best thing to do when buying a new appliance like the best air fryer or piece of tech is to ensure that you’re investing in quality.

Just as you might do your research into finding the best model for your needs, you should also examine the possibilities of repair and if it comes with a manufacturer’s guarantee or the possibility of paying extra for an extended warranty.

For instance, Miele (opens in new tab) tends to charge quite a bit more than other brands for its appliances, but the company does have an excellent reputation for appliances that last for decades.

Equally, brands such as Dualit (opens in new tab) offer repairs in the UK for the heating elements and mechanisms on its toasters and Magimix (opens in new tab) has a wide range of spare parts available to buy (so even if your product is discontinued, you should still be able to find a spare part that fits).

For more tech and appliances that are built to last, check Buy Me Once (opens in new tab).

Can you fix it?

Technology moves quickly so if you have an item that has evolved significantly in the past decade, like smartphones or tablets, the likelihood is that unless it’s fairly new, it may not be worth repairing.

The cost of fixing vs replacing larger appliances like washing machines and fridge freezers differs widely, too – certain functionality makes some models easier to fix, and it’s all dependent on what the issue is.

Some might just require some basic checks - like how to fix a boiler or how to fix a noisy washing machine - but anything more involved, is often best left to a professional to tackle.

Try Googling first to see if anyone else has experienced the same issue you may be having with a broken machine and if they suggest an easy fix. YouTube (opens in new tab) also features a wide selection of (rather dull, but informative) step-by-step repair videos.

What about spare parts?

Sometimes part of your tech or appliance might break on an otherwise perfectly good machine, but that’s no reason to bin it completely. For instance, if you break the water tank on a coffee machine or a blender jug, they can often be easily replaced.

Check out eSpares (opens in new tab) and Ransom Spares (opens in new tab), or have a look on eBay for replacement parts.

Don't forget...

Regardless, you should always check if the item you buy comes with either a manufacturer’s warranty, brand promise or extended warranty.

And remember, if you buy goods over £100 using a credit card, your card issuer automatically offers you purchase protection if the item you buy is faulty and the company won’t fix it.

Can I get trade an old gadget in?

If you do replace something, always recycle your appliance or gadget. Old smartphones too can be traded in for a discount on a new purchase.

The following brands offer a buy back scheme that can give you money off buying a replacement.