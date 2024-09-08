Foam wall panelling is the latest DIY hack going viral on TikTok - the results are impressive, but is it a good idea?

TikTok has become somewhat of a bible when it comes to looking for the latest home hacks and a new one using foam pipe insulation is doing the round as a quick and clever way to get the on-trend panelling look.

Wall panelling ideas are the trend that just continues to grow, and this hack forgoes traditional wood or MDF in favour of flexible and easy-to-handle foam tubing. The results on TikTok for this easy DIY project look impressive, but is it all it’s cracked up to be?

So, what is the hack?

Using MDF or wooden boards to add texture and depth in the form of panelling has been a DIY staple for a while now. This new hack uses the foam insulation that you can buy to encase pipes. It’s the same concept as traditional MDF but instead of dusty wood, you use foam tubing that you can pick up on amazon.

The flexible foam allows you to add curves and arches with minimal effort, before painting over it to give the illusion of traditional panelling. This is perfectly illustrated by @rowanhome on TikTok, the creator uses foam pipe insulation to create three stunning arches - nailing that classy minimalist vibe!

Racking up 1.9 million views, viewers were equally impressed, commenting on its simplicity and budget-friendliness.

‘Using foam piping and the likes of draught excluders could be a simpler and much more fuss-free way to create a panelled effect in your home, especially compared to traditional methods such as using MDF or wood,’ says Gary Jarman, building expert at Building Shop .

‘It's lightweight and easy to cut. Foam piping and draught excluders can be easily attached to walls using adhesives, even those such as double-sided tape or a suitable glue.

‘MDF panels however often require nails or screws, which means more work and potential damage to walls, which would be unsuitable for many renters.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Is it the best option for you?

But is this the best option for your home long-term? Well no, not exactly.

Foam panelling simply isn’t as durable as MDF wood. It’s easy to damage and won't necessarily last a long time.

‘All in all, I believe that while foam piping and draught excluders are an easy and fuss-free way to create a panelled look, they have several drawbacks in terms of durability and safety which quickly makes them unsuitable for many different locations such as hallways, bedrooms and living spaces,’ says Gary.

‘This method could be suitable for a quick DIY project or for decorative purposes, however, I would not recommend it for long-term use or in areas where fire safety is a major concern. You should always consider fire safety regulations and the potential risks before deciding to use foam materials in your home.

‘For a safer and more durable option, traditional MDF or wood panelling is a better choice’.

It seems easier does not necessarily mean better.