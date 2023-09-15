Paint for mental health - Frenchic supports the Samaritans with five soothing shades
Paint your walls with these soothing Frenchic colours and support a suicide prevention charity at the same time
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
If you’re on the lookout for a soothing, calming paint colours for a bedroom or calming colours for living rooms, then look no further. These five shades by eco-friendly chalk and mineral paint brand Frenchic are as comforting as they come. And now you can enjoy them even more knowing that they support a good cause.
Frenchic is partnering with mental health and suicide prevention charity the Samaritans, donating 10% of sales from five of its popular wall and trim paints to the organisation for a whole year. This partnership includes all of Frenchic’s stockists and is currently due to run until at least August 2024, but there are hopes to continue even longer.
Frenchic Paint partners with the Samaritans
Given Frenchic’s sustainability credentials, the brand is very encouraging when it comes to upcycled furniture ideas. And Frenchic Paint’s product manager, Mandy Rippon, points to the correlation between upcycling and mental health.
‘Given the well-being and mental health benefits associated with upcycling, painting, and crafting, it is such a natural collaboration for us. Our aim is simple – to raise funds to support Samaritans in their great work, and prove that our people, passion, and paint can make a real difference.’
So what colours are actually part of this exciting collaboration?
It’s no coincidence that the five chosen shades are all very soft and calming paint ideas. And their names fit right in with the topic of mental health.
‘Cool shades like blue and green are said to boost focus and they also have a calming effect,’ says Dr Ree Langham, psychologist from Impulse Therapy.
So it’s no surprise that a deep green shade like the Steaming Green is part of the line-up. Meanwhile, Golightly is a soft pink with lilac undertones, similar to the Sweet Embrace, the Dulux Colour of the Year 2024.
The other three paints are very neutral shades, which can fit in with any interior. Starting with Cool Beans, which is a very pale taupe, moving onto creamy grey Serenity (what a beautiful name) and finally, And Breathe… that can be described as a cool, light grey with blue-green undertones.
Each of the colours sells for £42.95 for a 2.5L tin of wall paint or £14.95 for a 500ml can of trim paint at Frenchicpaint.co.uk.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
These are the things that give interior designers ‘the ick’ in our homes
Are you guilty of committing any of these interior design crimes?!
By Amy Hunt
-
ProCook launch its first small kitchen appliance range – it's giving Dualit vibes but for a fraction of the price
If you have high-end taste but a small budget, ProCook's small appliance range is one to watch
By Jullia Joson
-
The one thing you should never do with your cleaning products – no matter what
Do you mix your cleaning products? You really shouldn’t according to this expert advice
By Lizzie Thomson