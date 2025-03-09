Experts reveal how to fix drafty windows quickly - all you need is a roll of sellotape
If you need a temporary fix, this stationery essential can handle the job
The weather may be getting warmer but spring is often unpredictable - and if a sudden gust has indicated a draught in your windows, this common stationery product could be the temporary fix you need to stay warm.
Now stay with me, it may sound strange but sellotape is an excellent draught-proofing idea for windows and conservatories. Acting as a temporary seal, it’s effective at keeping the cold out while you find the best long-term solution.
And the best thing - you probably already have the sticky tape in your home office or stationery drawer - this is everything you need to know.
How to fix drafty windows with Sellotape
Considering what feels like an never-ending increase of energy bills, we all want to keep the heat in our homes - which is why you’ll want to know how to draught-proof a window. Now using sellotape won’t seal your windows forever, but it is great for sticking on the draught as soon as you notice.
‘Placing sellotape around the window acts as a barrier against any slight gaps between the glass and window pane, covering places where draughts may be able to seep through,’ says Sam Tamlyn, Managing Director and Interiors Expert at California Shutters.
‘These gaps may even be so small that you’re unable to see them, but they’re still making your home colder. Sellotape is made from cellulose film and natural rubber/glues, which create a great barrier, almost the same as filler would, to stop draughts.’
It may look a little unsightly, after all, no-one wants to include tape in their window treatment ideas, but it as an effective method.
Should you use sellotape to seal window draughts
While sellotape is an effective barrier, it should only be used temporarily while you sort a more permanent solution.
‘Sellotape cannot usually be used as a permanent solution for sticking anything, so it is likely that it will only last for a few days before it begins to peel away. If the surface the sellotape was stuck to was not clean or dry beforehand, it will probably peel away faster,’ explains Liam Spencer, glass expert and owner of Northallerton Glass.
You should also consider if your windows are prone to condensation, as this can also affect the stickiness of the tape if it gets wet.
‘While sellotape can be a quick and inexpensive fix, it's not the most reliable or long-lasting solution. For better results, consider using self-adhesive draught strips or weather stripping, which are designed specifically for this purpose and provide a more durable seal. These alternatives are also relatively inexpensive and easy to apply,’ says Sam.
Overall, sellotap is great for when you first spot a draught - however, for a long-term fix we recommend investing in draught strips or insulation tape instead.
Suitable for a range of windows and doors, all you need to do is cut the strips to size and stick to your draughty window.
Waterproof and mould-resistant, this silicone sealant is a strong adhesive capable of sealing draughts - it's clear, too, so you don't have to worry about seeing it.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
