Get the limewash wall look for under £10 with this clever TikTok DIY hack
Because you don't have to break the bank to change up the look of your walls
Limewash walls are a paint idea that provides an elegant and natural look. They're a great way to add texture and character to a room, and we've just found a way on TikTok to get the look for under £10.
Decorating and renovating your home is a feat that could cost you a fair penny, so finding an alternative way to get the look at a fraction of the price is a win for us. For this limewash wall hack, instead of investing in costly limewash paint, all you'll need are some paint tester paints, water, and a clean cloth.
Limewash wall look TikTok DIY
TikTok user @chrystalspalace (opens in new tab) has been using the social media platform to document her journey of renovating and turning her house into a smart home. In the process of it, she makes sure to share her DIYs and hacks with her audience along the way – and this instance isn't any different.
The DIYer demonstrated how to get the limewash wall effect for under £10 in one of her latest videos (opens in new tab).
@chrystalspalace (opens in new tab) ♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim (opens in new tab)
She starts the DIY by grabbing a couple of paint tester pots for £2 at B&Q. In this tutorial, she uses a Matt Emulsion paint tester pot in the shade Tijuana (opens in new tab). She then mixes a little bit of the paint with a lot of water, following a 70:30 water-to-paint ratio to form the perfect watery consistency.
Then, using a clean cloth she applies the paint mixture to her wall in a circular motion to form the limewash wall effect. And that's it, it's as simple as that.
The DIYer comments that she personally loves it as 'it's way less commitment and when you're tired of it, all you have to do is just paint over it', which is perfect if you're one who is keen to always follow new interior home decor trends.
We turned to experts for their thoughts on the DIY, and surprise, they love it too! Susie Spence, category director, surface and décor at B&Q (opens in new tab) praises the method, saying that it is a 'more affordable way to create the effect at home for less. It can be done in just a few steps for a fraction of the price of creating traditional limewash walls.'
'What’s particularly great about this DIY method is that it uses emulsion paint, so it can be applied over existing paint. The traditional method of applying limewash paint is often restricted to porous surfaces, such as plaster, stone, and brick with no existing paint on unless you use a specially formulated or mineral-based primer', she continues.
DIY expert, Michael Rolland at The Paint Shed (opens in new tab), however, warns those wanting to try out this method for themselves that while you may have the look of limewash, it will lack the texture that traditional limewash provides.
'Many choose limewash for the texture of the finish, rather than just the appearance. The method in the TikTok video is simply just using the whitewashing technique but with earthy beiges rather than whites, meaning it won’t give that coveted texture,' he explains.
If you're willing to skip out on the traditional textured finish of the walls, then we think this DIY project is the perfect way to elevate any space if you're looking for a quick pick-me-up for that tired-looking room inside your home – because who said you have to break the bank to achieve a luxe look?
