This mind-blowing DIY dining table is made from plant pots – but you'd never know

Lately, we’ve been seeing that you can truly turn almost anything into home decor. The most recent to convince us of that is a TikTok plant pot dining table hack we’ve come across and instantly fell in love with.

In the past, we’ve learned about the IKEA serving bowl coffee table hack. And now, we found out that a dining table can be fashioned out of plant pots and an old door no less. That’s right, not only that the sculptural legs of this dining table are made out of large plant pots, the table top was crafted from an old door found on the side of the road.

So while the look is giving high-end designer, the items needed and used in this upcycling project are extremely budget-friendly. We promise.

TikTok plant pot dining table hack

We love a clever DIY idea and this one below by TikTok and Instagram DIY content creator Geneva Vanderzeil (@genevavanderzeil) is up there with the likes of the BILLY bookcase TikTok IKEA hack and the Instagram rainbow staircase makeover

Geneva has inspired us with her hacks many a time before, some can be classified upcycling for beginners while others are more advanced. But we think she’s outdone herself this time. And it wasn’t even her first rodeo as she’s previously crafted a similar table in the image of the Anthropologie Sonali Dining Table which goes for almost £1,800.

@genevavanderzeil

‘After I made my original Anthro dupe sculptural outdoor table using plant pots a while ago, a lot of you wanted to know if it was possible to make a dining table version,’ Geneva writes in her caption. 

‘So I just had to test it out. We needed a bigger dining / meeting table in the studio, so I started looking around for things to use for this project. After finding an old door on the sidewalk I knew that it was the perfect piece to use as a table top, and the two planter pot legs were easy to assemble.’

So let’s see how she got on.

What she used

The how-to method

If you don’t have an old door lying around the house, don’t worry. Geneva herself sourced hers from the side of the road. The biggest cost of this project are those plant pot legs as you need four large planters for each leg. 

Once sourcing these main ‘ingredients’, the process could begin. First, Geneva glued the fibre cement planters together using construction adhesive. She then filled the gaps where the planters joined with plaster to ensure a smooth finish.

Next up, the tabletop. Going with an overall curved theme, the creator decided to cut the door’s edges with a jigsaw, giving it a more rounded (not round though) shape. The edges were then covered with plaster again to avoid any bumps. Similarly, she removed the door handle and filled in the hole with a piece of wood.

Then, everything (legs and tabletop) got thoroughly sanded down, creating the ideal surface for a lick of paint. And we’re in love with the terracotta shade that Geneva chose for her table. This might be why we prefer this project to the last table makeover.

And there you have it. A dining table made solely out of plant pots and an old door. Who would have thought? 

