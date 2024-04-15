Aldi's garden tool holder will double the available space in your shed – for less than £5

If the weather over the weekend said anything, the time for gardening is nigh. So, we can't think of a better time than now for Aldi to sell a garden tool holder to help keep all of your essentials easily accessible, without the clutter.

It's all well and good to be inspired to work on your garden ideas for springtime blooms. However, if you've got a small garden pressed for storage, it can be a lot trickier to navigate all the many garden jobs to do in April without it resulting in an inevitable mess of tools and supplies everywhere.

If there's anything we've learnt from garden storage ideas for smaller spaces, you've got to be crafty with utilising vertical space – and Aldi's garden tool holder is the perfect budget buy for the job, priced at just £3.99.

(Image credit: Aldi)

If you've been on the case of learning to grow your own fruit and vegetables at home, you've probably accumulated quite a handful of tools.

While you can just dump them and shut the door to your garden shed to keep them out of sight and out of mind (our preferred lazy method), it can get overwhelming wading over a mountain of supplies every single time you want to do a spot of gardening.

Luckily, Aldi's handy tool holder can help eliminate that mess instantly – all for less than the price of your daily cup of takeaway coffee.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Allowing you to make the most of the space available to you (yes, that means even the smallest sheds), you can simply attach this bracket to your wall and have your tools on hand and ready to go whenever the gardening itch hits.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Better yet, because of the low price you pay for the convenience, we think it's easy enough to purchase as many brackets as you require and stack them as necessary to keep all your best gardening gadgets together.

Aldi's brooms and tools holder will be hitting stores on the 18th of April, along with a lot of other gardening accessories that are definitely worth browsing through. Alternatively, if you can't make it in-store, here's a selection of other gardentool holders you can shop online (albeit, not as cheap as Aldi's offering).

Shop garden tool holders

Zerotop Garden Tool Rack £10.91 at Amazon Made from sturdy material, this garden tool storage rack holds up to 8 tools for tidiness and easy access to your essentials. Garden Tool and Accessory Rack - Dark Green £12.99 at The Range Upgrade your storage instantly with this two-tier garden tool and accessory rack for double the available space in one buy. Keter Corner Tool Storage Rack £28 at Argos Don't want to hang anything? This corner freestanding rack is the perfect place to store up to 24 garden tools discreetly.

We're finally saying goodbye to messy sheds this spring. If it's this easy to get organised, what's stopping us?