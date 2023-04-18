Aldi is selling a new electric lawn mower for under £100 – it's getting rave 5-star reviews

Aldi has launched a new electric lawn mower for under £100 and shoppers are flocking online to order one ahead of the warmer weather.

As the weather warms up and our gardens are finally seeing the light of day again, bringing out the best lawn mower is a must-have to keep on top of lawn care and maintenance – and with our favourite budget store's help, you can focus on lawn ideas without having to break the bank either.

Aldi electric lawn mower

If you've been in a toss-up deciding whether it's worth getting a manual lawn mower but have chosen to stick with an electric one, then we think Aldi's electric lawn mower is one worth nabbing while it's still early.

The Electric Lawn Mower 44cm (opens in new tab) is available on the Aldi website and in-store for an affordable price point of only £99.99 – a fraction of the price of the top lawnmowers on the market, however, it doesn't mean it's any less capable.

Aldi Electric Lawn Mower for £99.99 in-store and on the Aldi website (opens in new tab). (Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi says that the 1800W electric lawn mower has an approximate 44cm cutting width and boasts a 10cm length cable, allowing you to reach all areas of your garden with ease.

Featuring an impressive 55-litre grass collection bag and a height-adjustable and foldable handle, lawn maintenance no longer has to be a dreaded garden task every time it comes around.

Aldi Electric Lawn Mower for £99.99 in-store and on the Aldi website (opens in new tab). (Image credit: Aldi)

Reviewers are raving about the lawn mower, which has kept its place as a trending buy on the Aldi website, with over 100 sales just today alone with five-star reviews across the board. The mower has even been dubbed by a reviewer as 'outstanding value for money.'

Shoppers claim that the mower is easy to use and excellent value for money at an extremely competitive price point (not to mention the 3-year warranty). If you're looking for a new lawn mower, it might be worth popping down to Aldi to see whether it's worth the hype for yourself.

Aldi is also selling a Petrol Lawn Mower for £199.99 (opens in new tab) as an online exclusive if electric isn't quite your style, and it has equally been met with praise from shoppers alike.

Aldi Petrol Lawn Mower for £199.99 on the Aldi website (opens in new tab). (Image credit: Aldi)

As with any Specialbuy item, once it's gone, it's gone, so if you're keen, you better go quickly to check it out. If you've been putting off maintaining your lawn and getting your garden spring and summer ready, consider this your sign to start.