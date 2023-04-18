Aldi is selling a new electric lawn mower for under £100 – it's getting rave 5-star reviews
Get ahead of lawn maintenance this year at a price that can't be beaten
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
Aldi has launched a new electric lawn mower for under £100 and shoppers are flocking online to order one ahead of the warmer weather.
As the weather warms up and our gardens are finally seeing the light of day again, bringing out the best lawn mower is a must-have to keep on top of lawn care and maintenance – and with our favourite budget store's help, you can focus on lawn ideas without having to break the bank either.
Aldi electric lawn mower
If you've been in a toss-up deciding whether it's worth getting a manual lawn mower but have chosen to stick with an electric one, then we think Aldi's electric lawn mower is one worth nabbing while it's still early.
The Electric Lawn Mower 44cm (opens in new tab) is available on the Aldi website and in-store for an affordable price point of only £99.99 – a fraction of the price of the top lawnmowers on the market, however, it doesn't mean it's any less capable.
Aldi says that the 1800W electric lawn mower has an approximate 44cm cutting width and boasts a 10cm length cable, allowing you to reach all areas of your garden with ease.
Featuring an impressive 55-litre grass collection bag and a height-adjustable and foldable handle, lawn maintenance no longer has to be a dreaded garden task every time it comes around.
Reviewers are raving about the lawn mower, which has kept its place as a trending buy on the Aldi website, with over 100 sales just today alone with five-star reviews across the board. The mower has even been dubbed by a reviewer as 'outstanding value for money.'
Shoppers claim that the mower is easy to use and excellent value for money at an extremely competitive price point (not to mention the 3-year warranty). If you're looking for a new lawn mower, it might be worth popping down to Aldi to see whether it's worth the hype for yourself.
Aldi is also selling a Petrol Lawn Mower for £199.99 (opens in new tab) as an online exclusive if electric isn't quite your style, and it has equally been met with praise from shoppers alike.
As with any Specialbuy item, once it's gone, it's gone, so if you're keen, you better go quickly to check it out. If you've been putting off maintaining your lawn and getting your garden spring and summer ready, consider this your sign to start.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
How to choose the best front door to make the most of your period home
Well-considered period front door ideas will help you to create a valuable first impression and can transform the appearance of your property
By Holly Reaney
-
Are you paying too much for your home insurance? Here’s how to find out
A helping hand from MoneySuperMarket could lead to some big savings on your home insurance, and some welcome peace of mind
By Sponsored
-
A bespoke zig-zag path leads the way into this colourful garden transformation
An interior designer used her skills to turn a dull plot into a relaxing outdoor sanctuary for the whole family to enjoy
By Alison Jones