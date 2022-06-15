Aldi is selling these smart outdoor plant pots to rival those of the RHS

With the mini heatwave making an appearance for many this week, attention turns solely to spending time in the garden. Forever there to help find little ways to perk up your patio, or update drab decking, Aldi is selling these smart outdoor plant pots, perfect for displaying a range of greenery and foliage.

Lightweight, durable and with a glazed-effect outside, these pots are a perfect example of budget garden ideas that can help elevate your space, without breaking the bank. Simply fill with compost, lining the bottom inch with gravel for drainage, then plant up your favourite flowers. Available in three different colours, from forest green, to cobalt blue and stone grey, the pots are all UV and frost resistant, but can be used indoors too. On sale from this Sunday, these Aldi glazed-effect pots (opens in new tab) are sure to be another one of Aldi's sell-out products.

Aldi outdoor plant pots

Image credit: Aldi (Image credit: Aldi)

Whether you have a bijou balcony, a gargantuan garden or a prim patio, these plastic pots will give your space a smart, sophisticated feel, while keeping to a sensible budget. At just £9.99 each, these beauties certainly don't look so purse-friendly, and even rival those sold through esteemed garden charity, the Royal Horticultural Society.

A fantastic dupe of the terracotta classic, Aldi's outdoor plant pots are much lighter, meaning they can easily be moved from spot to spot in your garden. It also means you can play with their positioning, popping them up garden steps, on ladder shelves or even outside your front door for easy garden ideas. And at more than half the price, you just can't go wrong!

Image credit: More Than Pots (Image credit: Riverhill Garden Supplies)

While this offering from Riverhill Garden Supplies (opens in new tab) may be slightly smaller than the Aldi dupes, it is still pricier, coming in at £20.95, rather than at a modest £9.99. Similarly, these glazed plant pots from Heritage Garden Pottery (opens in new tab), come in almost four times more expensive, at £44.99 each, pricing many out of being able to enjoy their traditional style.

Image credit: The Old Railway Line (Image credit: The Old Railway Line)

But luckily, that is where supermarket Aldi comes in, with its designer dupes ready to inspire a whole host of garden ideas.

Arranged in a trio, or dotted around your outdoor space, these outdoor plant pots won't stick around for long, so be sure to snap yours up, as soon as they launch online and in store this Sunday.

(Image credit: Aldi)

And don't forget to check out Aldi's other great deals on their website, from outdoor rugs, to pizza ovens, it really is a one-stop shop for garden essentials this summer.