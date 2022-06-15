Aldi is selling these smart outdoor plant pots to rival those of the RHS
These high-end dupes will elevate your garden as well as save you money!
With the mini heatwave making an appearance for many this week, attention turns solely to spending time in the garden. Forever there to help find little ways to perk up your patio, or update drab decking, Aldi is selling these smart outdoor plant pots, perfect for displaying a range of greenery and foliage.
Lightweight, durable and with a glazed-effect outside, these pots are a perfect example of budget garden ideas that can help elevate your space, without breaking the bank. Simply fill with compost, lining the bottom inch with gravel for drainage, then plant up your favourite flowers. Available in three different colours, from forest green, to cobalt blue and stone grey, the pots are all UV and frost resistant, but can be used indoors too. On sale from this Sunday, these Aldi glazed-effect pots (opens in new tab) are sure to be another one of Aldi's sell-out products.
Aldi outdoor plant pots
Whether you have a bijou balcony, a gargantuan garden or a prim patio, these plastic pots will give your space a smart, sophisticated feel, while keeping to a sensible budget. At just £9.99 each, these beauties certainly don't look so purse-friendly, and even rival those sold through esteemed garden charity, the Royal Horticultural Society.
A fantastic dupe of the terracotta classic, Aldi's outdoor plant pots are much lighter, meaning they can easily be moved from spot to spot in your garden. It also means you can play with their positioning, popping them up garden steps, on ladder shelves or even outside your front door for easy garden ideas. And at more than half the price, you just can't go wrong!
While this offering from Riverhill Garden Supplies (opens in new tab) may be slightly smaller than the Aldi dupes, it is still pricier, coming in at £20.95, rather than at a modest £9.99. Similarly, these glazed plant pots from Heritage Garden Pottery (opens in new tab), come in almost four times more expensive, at £44.99 each, pricing many out of being able to enjoy their traditional style.
But luckily, that is where supermarket Aldi comes in, with its designer dupes ready to inspire a whole host of garden ideas.
Arranged in a trio, or dotted around your outdoor space, these outdoor plant pots won't stick around for long, so be sure to snap yours up, as soon as they launch online and in store this Sunday.
And don't forget to check out Aldi's other great deals on their website, from outdoor rugs, to pizza ovens, it really is a one-stop shop for garden essentials this summer.
Holly Walsh has been Content Editor at Ideal Home since 2021, but joined the brand back in 2015. With a background of studies in Interior Design, her career in interior journalism was a no-brainer and her passion for decorating homes is still as strong as it ever was. While Holly has written for most of the home titles at Future, including Livingetc, Country Homes & Interiors, Homes and Gardens and Style at Home, Ideal Home has always been her ideal home, and she can be found sharing her expertise and advice across both the printed magazine and the website too.
-
Become a cosiness expert with the most stylish fires in town
Promotional feature with Gr8fires
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
Men's bedroom ideas for the most stylish sleep retreat around
Create the dream men's bedroom ideas using our favourite colours, textures and accessories
By Ruth Doherty
-
Fearne Cotton's colour tips for creating a happier home
Fearne Cotton shares how she uses colour as a mood booster to make herself feel good at home
By Fearne Cotton