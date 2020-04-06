We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Did you miss out on last year’s Aldi pizza oven? Here’s another chance to grab a slice of the action, as a new on-trend pizza oven is back by popular demand. Only this year it’s an even simpler version, that works on both gas and charcoal BBQs. And it’s over half the price of previous models.

Priced at just £39.99 the new Gardenline barbecue pizza oven at Aldi is set to save a fortune on pizza deliveries, as chiefs of all levels can master the craft of fine pizza making from home.

The trendy new pizza oven is available online now, while stocks last. It’s time to strike while the, er, oven’s hot on this one folks.

This year’s Aldi pizza oven

You know you can always trust us to bring you incredible deals, and this is no exception. Boasting all the cooking credentials you could need for making award-winning pizza from home, at such a low price tag, it’s easy to see why this oven is already selling out fast.

This supermarket model is portable, with 2 carry handles, for easy use. You can use this smart pizza oven on both gas and charcoal barbecues, to cook hearty pizzas of up to 12 inches – in only 10 minutes.

This nifty little BBQ accessories is made of a ceramic stone with an easy-to-clean stainless steel interior.

Available for just £39.99, it’s the perfect way to bring a touch of Italian alfresco cooking to the back garden, without breaking the bank. Or having to invest in a whole new grill or BBQ for the pleasure.

Buy now: Gardenline Barbeque Pizza Oven, £39.99. Aldi

Aldi is doing all it can to meet demand. Writing online, ‘due to the current exceptional demand, we have had to make some changes to our usual delivery services. We have extended our delivery time frame for all deliveries to 3-10 working days.’

The handy temperature gauge will indicate when the ceramic pizza plate is hot enough to cook the pizza to perfection.

The durable steel construction comes with a pizza stone to create the perfect crispy restaurant-worthy pizza. The easy to use design is also easy to clean, making it an all-round winner for cooking great pizzas with minimal fuss.

Video Of The Week

During these times of lockdown making homemade pizza has never been more welcome. It’s fun for all the family to join in and gives a great sense of achievement for a meal you’ve made from scratch – using all fresh ingredients.

Related: Replacing garden furniture this year? You can’t afford to miss this Aldi range

As with all Specialbuys, once it’s gone, it’s gone. So if you don’t want to be left cheesed off by missing out again, get online and order yours pronto.