5 places you should never put a bird feeder in a garden – and where wildlife experts say you should position it instead

Putting up a bird feeder is one of the easiest ways to support garden wildlife, but knowing where not to put a bird feeder is just as important as what you fill it with. The wrong spot can leave birds vulnerable to predators, increase the risk of disease, or put them off visiting altogether.

When it comes to caring for garden birds, most people focus on what to feed birds in a garden. But following updated guidance from the RSPB on the spread of the deadly finch disease trichomonosis, knowing where to position a feeder is just as important. Placement plays a key role in reducing contamination and helping birds feed safely.

The good news is that small tweaks to your setup can make all the difference. Here are the spots experts warn you should avoid when it comes to bird feeder placement - and what to do instead.

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1. Leaving it in the same spot for too long

This one surprises most people, but the RSPB warns that leaving bird feeders in the same spot in your garden can allow waste, seed husks and droppings to accumulate, increasing the risk of disease.

'We advise that the position of bird feeders are rotated around your outdoor space, to reduce the likelihood of contaminated food building up beneath a feeder,' says Charlotte Ambrose, wildlife expert at the RSPB.

The RSPB guidance is to give bird feeders a thorough clean every week, which is also when you should rotate them. 'This is a great time to then also move them to a new spot once cleaned, and once any existing debris beneath feeders has been cleared up,' advises Charlotte.

This is especially important when feeding birds during wet weather - heavy rain can increase the build-up of contaminated food and droppings beneath a feeder - making regular rotation even more of a priority.

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Charlotte Ambrose Social Links Navigation Wildlife expert at RSPB Charlotte Ambrose has worked at the RSPB for 10 years within the Wildlife Enquiries team, and now manages the team. She love talking to passionate wildlife lovers about all things nature. Before working for the RSPB she worked in customer service and studied wildlife and conservation at university, also volunteering at RSPB Fen Drayton Lakes.