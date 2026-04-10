The RPSB is warning gardeners to stop feeding birds peanuts and seeds, following the spread of deadly disease – this is what to give birds instead
The warning has been issued following the announcements of the finds of the 2026 Big Garden Birdwatch
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The RSPB has issued a warning against feeding birds seeds and peanuts between May and October, due to the increased risk of disease during the summer months.
The Big Garden Birdwatch is held by the RSPB every January, a nationwide survey that allows the charity the opportunity to gauge how UK birds are faring year on year. This information allows wildlife experts to advise how to attract birds, build suitable wildlife gardens and help our feathered friends where they need.
However, UK birds have sadly been in decline in recent years. The 2026 Big Garden Birdwatch results for 2026 show that species such as Greenfinches have seen a 67% decline in average numbers recorded since the Big Garden Birdwatch began in 1979. With the disease being the main cause of this loss, the RSPB has issued new feeding advice for gardeners. This is everything you need to know.Article continues below
The Big Garden Birdwatch 2026 results
This year, over 650,000 people took part in the Big Garden Birdwatch, which is also the world’s latest garden wildlife survey, and more than nine million birds were counted in total.
While the survey reported the House Sparrow and Blue Tit as the most recorded species, it is the decline in Greenfinches that has scientists concerned. As a result of the 67% decline in greenfinch numbers, the species is now on the UK Red List.
The main reason for the decline is due to disease, specifically trichomonosis, a deadly finch disease that is spread via feeders. Last year, the RSPB stopped selling flat feeder tables to curb the spread of this disease.
This year, with the help of other scientists, the RSPB has reviewed how we feed garden birds and has suggested a few seasonal changes.
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From 1 May to 31 October, the RSPB recommends NOT feeding garden birds peanuts or seeds as trichomonosis spreads during summer and autumn. Instead, they advise you to offer small amounts of mealworms (£5.99 at Amazon), fat balls (£13.99 for RSPB fat balls on Amazon) or suet (£6.50 at Amazon) year-round.
As well as this, it’s also incredibly important to clean your bird feeder weekly, and if possible, move it to a different location to prevent a build-up of contaminated food below. The RSPB also confirmed their research shows disease spreads on flat feeds, so opt for a hanging feeder (like this £13.49 option from Amazon) instead.
‘Feeding birds is something millions of us love and value, but the science shows us that birds such as Greenfinches have been affected by the spread of disease at feeders,’ said The RSPB’s chief executive, Beccy Speight.
‘We’re not asking people to stop feeding, just to feed in a way that protects birds’ long-term health. By making small changes together, we can ensure garden feeding continues to be a positive force for nature.’
While feeding garden birds is a joyful experience as gardeners, we must also be responsible. Avoid feeding birds seeds and peanuts this year, and instead opt for bird-feeding plants that can help them sustain themselves. This way, we can hope to see an improvement in finch populations.