The RSPB has issued a warning against feeding birds seeds and peanuts between May and October, due to the increased risk of disease during the summer months.

The Big Garden Birdwatch is held by the RSPB every January, a nationwide survey that allows the charity the opportunity to gauge how UK birds are faring year on year. This information allows wildlife experts to advise how to attract birds , build suitable wildlife gardens and help our feathered friends where they need.

However, UK birds have sadly been in decline in recent years. The 2026 Big Garden Birdwatch results for 2026 show that species such as Greenfinches have seen a 67% decline in average numbers recorded since the Big Garden Birdwatch began in 1979. With the disease being the main cause of this loss, the RSPB has issued new feeding advice for gardeners. This is everything you need to know.

Article continues below

The Big Garden Birdwatch 2026 results

This year, over 650,000 people took part in the Big Garden Birdwatch, which is also the world’s latest garden wildlife survey, and more than nine million birds were counted in total.

While the survey reported the House Sparrow and Blue Tit as the most recorded species, it is the decline in Greenfinches that has scientists concerned. As a result of the 67% decline in greenfinch numbers, the species is now on the UK Red List.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Andrew_Howe)

The main reason for the decline is due to disease, specifically trichomonosis, a deadly finch disease that is spread via feeders. Last year, the RSPB stopped selling flat feeder tables to curb the spread of this disease.

This year, with the help of other scientists, the RSPB has reviewed how we feed garden birds and has suggested a few seasonal changes.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

From 1 May to 31 October, the RSPB recommends NOT feeding garden birds peanuts or seeds as trichomonosis spreads during summer and autumn. Instead, they advise you to offer small amounts of mealworms (£5.99 at Amazon) , fat balls ( £13.99 for RSPB fat balls on Amazon) or suet (£6.50 at Amazon) year-round.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ nitrub)

As well as this, it’s also incredibly important to clean your bird feeder weekly, and if possible, move it to a different location to prevent a build-up of contaminated food below. The RSPB also confirmed their research shows disease spreads on flat feeds, so opt for a hanging feeder (like this £13.49 option from Amazon) instead.

‘Feeding birds is something millions of us love and value, but the science shows us that birds such as Greenfinches have been affected by the spread of disease at feeders,’ said The RSPB’s chief executive, Beccy Speight.

‘We’re not asking people to stop feeding, just to feed in a way that protects birds’ long-term health. By making small changes together, we can ensure garden feeding continues to be a positive force for nature.’

RSPB Fat Balls for Wild Birds £13.99 at Amazon The RSPB produces these fat balls for garden birds. They're made from high-quality ingredients to give birds a boost all year round. The Birdfood Warehouse The Birdfood Warehouse Fruit & Berry Premium Suet Block 10 Pack £10.99 at Amazon Always opt for high quality suet products to ensure birds are getting the best nurtrition possible. Pet Ting Premium Dried Mealworms, 2.5 Litre £5.99 at Amazon Mealworms are also a great source of energy thats the RSPB recommends.

While feeding garden birds is a joyful experience as gardeners, we must also be responsible. Avoid feeding birds seeds and peanuts this year, and instead opt for bird-feeding plants that can help them sustain themselves. This way, we can hope to see an improvement in finch populations.