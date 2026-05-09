5 flowering plants you can plant in May that will have birds flocking to your garden – the best varieties recommended by wildlife experts
These stunning blooms feed and attract birds
Garden experts have revealed the five pretty flowering plants to plant in May that will attract birds and feed them, too.
Attracting birds is a popular pastime for many gardeners. And I can't blame them; not only are birds natural pest control, but they’re also a delight to watch and listen to, too.
However, recent RSPB guidance is warning against feeding birds seeds over summer due to the risk of spreading disease. So, we’re advocating for planting the best plants to feed birds instead. Here are five stunning, flowering plants you can plant now to benefit your visiting birds.
1. Cornflowers
If you have plans for a wildflower garden, cornflowers are an excellent choice. These beautiful blue blooms can be sown in May and once in bloom, will fill your garden with stunning colour.
‘May is the last month that you can sow cornflowers if you want them to flower this year. The seeds can be lightly scattered over the soil and raked to cover them, and once they have established, they will require little care. This plant is good for birds as the faded flower heads produce an abundance of seeds that are nutritious for birds, and they are a valuable food source into autumn,’ says Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture.
Where to buy
- Centaurea cyanus Cornflower 6 Plug Plants Wildflower, £11.99, B&Q
- Centaurea montana, £9.99, Thompson & Morgan
- Cornflower 'Polka Dot Mix' - Seeds, £2.49, Suttons
2. Sunflowers
If you’ve been wondering when the best time is to plant sunflower seeds, I have the answer: now! Plus, if you plant sunflower seeds now, they will bloom this year.
‘Sunflowers are especially valuable as not only are they bright enough to attract creatures of all shapes and sizes, but once they finish flowering, they produce seeds that birds like finches and sparrows simply love to munch on. After your sunflowers have bloomed and died away, leaving the seed heads in place creates a natural feeding source that birds can rely on long into the colder months,’ says James Ewens, wildlife expert at Green Feathers.
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Where to buy
- 6 x Sunflower Patio Sunflower Vegetable Plant - 9cm Pot - Easy Grow Kitchen Garden, £24.99, B&Q
- Sunflower SunBelievable™ 'Brown Eyed Girl', £11.99, Thompson & Morgan
- Sunflower 'Russian Giant' - Kew Flowerhouse Seed Collection, £3.99, Thompson & Morgan
3. Honeysuckle
Growing honeysuckle has many benefits. Not only is it great for adding pretty blooms to a fence or trellis, but it also smells delicious, and birds love it.
‘A gorgeous, vining plant, Honeysuckle adds flowers and scent to your garden, attracting warblers, thrushes, and bullfinches to come and visit for the insects that also love honeysuckle,’ comments Maria Kincaid, in-house Ornithology Research Specialist for FeatherSnap.
Where to buy
- Honeysuckle 'Copper Beauty', £14.99, Thompson & Morgan
- Lonicera periclymenum 'Rhubarb and Custard', £34.95, Crocus
- 3 x Lonicera Honeysuckle Mix in 9cm Pots - Mixed Varieties, £23.99, B&Q
4. Scabious
Scabious is a long-flowering perennial plant that will keep your garden packed with pretty colours all summer. It’s an excellent choice for your garden borders and is also packed with nectar for birds.
‘Scabious is sometimes known as the pincushion flower due to the shape of the blooms it produces, and it comes in a wide variety of colours. The flowers are rich in nectar, which will attract various pollinators and other insects. At the end of summer, leave the flowers intact, as they will produce seed heads and function as a valuable food source for seed-eating birds, such as finches,’ says Richard.
Where to buy
- Scabiosa 'Butterfly Blue', £9.99, Crocus
- Scabiosa columbaria Mariposa Blue - Butterfly Blue Pincushion Flower Scabious, £7.97, Gardening Express
- Scabiosa 'Kudos Collection', £29.99, Thompson & Morgan
5. Coneflowers
We also encourage plant coneflowers by a birdbath to attract birds and create a welcoming environment for them. So, it makes perfect sense that you should use these flowers to fill your borders to keep birds coming back to your garden. These tough perennials prefer being planted in late spring and bloom in late summer.
‘Coneflowers, or Echinacea, are a beautiful annual plant that has a long blooming period, allowing for our enjoyment as well as the production of seeds that benefit the birds,’ says Maria.
Where to buy
- Echinacea 'Nectar Pink', £4.99, SuttonsEchinacea purpurea 'Magnus', £9.99, Crocus
- Echinacea purpurea 'Primadonna Mixed', £15.99, Thompson & Morgan
- Echinacea 'Nectar Pink', £4.99, Suttons
If you want a thriving wildlife garden, then getting the plants right is vital. Always opt for bird-friendly plants to help them stay well-fed and return to your backyard.
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Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!