5 flowering plants you can plant in May that will have birds flocking to your garden – the best varieties recommended by wildlife experts

Garden experts have revealed the five pretty flowering plants to plant in May that will attract birds and feed them, too.

Attracting birds is a popular pastime for many gardeners. And I can't blame them; not only are birds natural pest control, but they’re also a delight to watch and listen to, too.

However, recent RSPB guidance is warning against feeding birds seeds over summer due to the risk of spreading disease. So, we’re advocating for planting the best plants to feed birds instead. Here are five stunning, flowering plants you can plant now to benefit your visiting birds.

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1. Cornflowers

If you have plans for a wildflower garden , cornflowers are an excellent choice. These beautiful blue blooms can be sown in May and once in bloom, will fill your garden with stunning colour.

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‘May is the last month that you can sow cornflowers if you want them to flower this year. The seeds can be lightly scattered over the soil and raked to cover them, and once they have established, they will require little care. This plant is good for birds as the faded flower heads produce an abundance of seeds that are nutritious for birds, and they are a valuable food source into autumn,’ says Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture .

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2. Sunflowers

If you’ve been wondering when the best time is to plant sunflower seeds , I have the answer: now! Plus, if you plant sunflower seeds now, they will bloom this year.

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‘Sunflowers are especially valuable as not only are they bright enough to attract creatures of all shapes and sizes, but once they finish flowering, they produce seeds that birds like finches and sparrows simply love to munch on. After your sunflowers have bloomed and died away, leaving the seed heads in place creates a natural feeding source that birds can rely on long into the colder months,’ says James Ewens, wildlife expert at Green Feathers .

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3. Honeysuckle

Growing honeysuckle has many benefits. Not only is it great for adding pretty blooms to a fence or trellis, but it also smells delicious, and birds love it.

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‘A gorgeous, vining plant, Honeysuckle adds flowers and scent to your garden, attracting warblers, thrushes, and bullfinches to come and visit for the insects that also love honeysuckle,’ comments Maria Kincaid, in-house Ornithology Research Specialist for FeatherSnap .

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4. Scabious

Scabious is a long-flowering perennial plant that will keep your garden packed with pretty colours all summer. It’s an excellent choice for your garden borders and is also packed with nectar for birds.

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‘Scabious is sometimes known as the pincushion flower due to the shape of the blooms it produces, and it comes in a wide variety of colours. The flowers are rich in nectar, which will attract various pollinators and other insects. At the end of summer, leave the flowers intact, as they will produce seed heads and function as a valuable food source for seed-eating birds, such as finches,’ says Richard.

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5. Coneflowers

We also encourage plant coneflowers by a birdbath to attract birds and create a welcoming environment for them. So, it makes perfect sense that you should use these flowers to fill your borders to keep birds coming back to your garden. These tough perennials prefer being planted in late spring and bloom in late summer.

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‘Coneflowers, or Echinacea, are a beautiful annual plant that has a long blooming period, allowing for our enjoyment as well as the production of seeds that benefit the birds,’ says Maria.

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If you want a thriving wildlife garden, then getting the plants right is vital. Always opt for bird-friendly plants to help them stay well-fed and return to your backyard.

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