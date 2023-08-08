The 10 best vegetables to sow in August for a bumper autumn crop

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Trying to suss out the best vegetables to sow in August? While it may seem as if it's time to put your GYO garden ideas into hibernation, nothing could be further from the truth – especially if you're smart about it.

For some of us, this might look like planting the last of our rooted strawberry plants. For others, it might be a case of pruning out fruited summer raspberry canes and tying in new ones.

And, for those of us who throw ourselves wholeheartedly into any and all garden trends, August is the perfect time to try our hand at some tasty new edimentals.

The best vegetables to sow in August

'There are so many sowing options in August for gardeners, if they only know where to look,' says Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived.

'They just need to make sure that the vegetables they're sowing are frost-hardy, as autumn can sometimes send an early cold snap our way – and, if this year has shown us anything, it's that we can't rely on good weather!'

Christopher O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation Co-director at Gardens Revived A gardener with over a decade of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. Together, they have worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, flower shows and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

With that in mind, then, here's our pick of the best vegetables to sow in August.

You are very welcome.

1. Salad leaves

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Fancy tucking into some autumnal salads when that inevitable Indian summer rolls around in a few months? You're in luck; when it comes to jobs to do in the garden in August, it's prime time for sowing hardy salad leaves.

'Sow hardy salad crops such as ‘Rouge d’hiver’ and ‘Winter Density’ lettuce and Corn Salad, Rocket, Land Cress, Purslane, Mizuna and Mibuna now for harvesting in October and November,' suggests Monty Don, writing in his popular blog.

Mustard Greens and Swiss Chard are also excellent options for this time of year. And if the temperature dips, don't worry: all 10 varieties of the aforementioned salad leaves can be protected with cloches or cold frames. Our personal pick is this purse-friendly grow tunnel from Amazon, if you're wondering.

2. Radishes

(Image credit: Getty)

Continuing our salad theme, don't make the mistake of thinking radish season is over, as they're actually one of the best vegetables to sow in August

'Radishes are quick to mature and can be planted in August for a harvest before the colder weather sets in,' promises Christopher.

3. Carrots and turnips

Whether you grow carrots in containers or in the ground, you can sow your last batch of them (and your turnips) now. Because, as they are counted among the easiest vegetables to grow, you can sow fast-maturing varieties in August for a late fall harvest.

Remember, though, that they 'need around six hours of sunlight each day,' says Christopher. So it might be worth skipping this one if you're in one of the cooler, darker regions of the UK.

4. Sorrel, chicory and fennel

(Image credit: Getty)

As per the advice laid out by the Royal Horticultural Society, you can still sow quick maturing salad crops such as sorrel, chicory and fennel in August. And, as some of the prettiest edimentals going, they're guaranteed to keep your vegetable plot looking its best.

5. Kale and spinach

(Image credit: Getty )

Dark leafy greens give us a much needed vitamin boost over the winter months, so it's well worth taking the time to plant some now.

'Fast-growing and cold-hardy, spinach can be sown for a late fall or early winter harvest,' says Christopher.

Kale, too, is one of the best vegetables to sow in August so will will thrive in your garden over the next month or so if you plant some now.

6. Peas

(Image credit: Getty)

Some peas, often referred to as 'second cropping' peas, can be sown in August for a late-season harvest. Just be sure to look for a quick-growing variety, such as Douce Provence or Meteor.

7 Spring onions and Oriental vegetables

(Image credit: Getty)

'You can sow spring onions in August for a late-season crop that can be harvested through the fall and early winter,' says Christopher, noting that Pak Choi and Chop Suey greens will also likely thrive if you set to work and plant them now.

We don't know about you, but we can't stop humming 'cauliflowers fluffy and cabbages green' under our breath. Time to gear up for Harvest Festival season, we think...

Can you sow vegetables in August? You absolutely can and should plant in the late summer, and when it comes to the best vegetables to sow in August you've got a few more than you might expect to choose from, but definitely look at hardy salad leaves and the last of your root crops. However, remember that the 'success of your late-season crops will depend on your local climate, as well as the specific variety of each vegetable,' says Christopher. 'It's a good idea to consult local gardening resources or nurseries for advice tailored to your region. Additionally, consider using protective measures like cloches, row covers, or cold frames to extend the growing season as temperatures begin to drop.'