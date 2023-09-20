The 17 best vegetables to sow in October for a bumper winter crop

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wondering about the best vegetables to sow in October? You're in luck: there are still plenty of veg that will thrive if you plant them in the autumn – and many, in fact, that will be ready to harvest in time for a bountiful winter crop, too.

Still, you'd best stick them on your list of must-try garden ideas ASAP, as this is one of those garden trends that needs to be done while the soil is still warm.

Why? Well, because it'll give your fast-growing veg and edimentals the boost they need to help their roots develop quickly and get them established before the winter frosts start rolling in.

The best vegetables to sow in October

There is plenty to do in your garden this month, such as deadheading dahlias, overwintering geraniums, collecting seeds from perennial plants, planting daffodil bulbs, and learning how to take cuttings.

You also, too, need to heed 50 years of weather warnings and get your garden prepped and ready for winter ahead of this important autumn date, too.

Don't, however, neglect your vegetable plot. 'Traditionally, autumn is the time of harvest,' says Morris Hankinson, the director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'But with a little planning and ingenuity its possible to keep the fresh produce coming from you plot by planting right now into the gaps you have created from picking your crops.'

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants, which he established after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex in 1992.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

'Autumn is a great time to plant,' continues Morris, 'because even though the weather is changing, we tend to get some useful rainfall, and the soil temperature is still warm, meaning that seeds should grow and develop quickly.'

It's important to note that autumn planting broadly falls into two categories – planting for a crop of fast growing, tender baby veg to be harvested later the same year or planting for an overwintered crop that will be ready earlier next year.

With that in mind, then, here's our pick of the best vegetables to sow in October.

Fast growing vegetables for early autumn planting

If you're hoping to harvest your vegetables later this year (perhaps, say, in time for Christmas dinner), then these are what you need to get planting:

1. Potatoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Boil 'em, mash 'em, stick 'em in a stew? Potatoes are incredibly versatile, and ever so hearty, making them ideal nosh for the winter months ahead.

'If you have a greenhouse or conservatory, plant 3-5 potatoes in a large plastic sack, old drainpipe, or an old dustbin with holes in the bottom in 15-20cm of compost,' suggests Morris.

'Keep topping up the compost as they grow until they reach the top and enjoy a crop of new potatoes in time for Christmas!'

Where to buy potatoes:

Crocus: autumn and Christmas potatoes

Thompson & Morgan: a wide variety of potatoes

Amazon: seed potatoes

2. Winter lettuce

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Think salad is just for summer? Think again!

Christopher O'Donoghue, one of the co-directors at Gardens Revived, says that you absolutely can (and quite possibly should, looking at rising food costs!) plant winter lettuce varieties like Winter Density or Arctic King in the autumn.

'These lettuces are hardy and will continue to produce fresh leaves through the winter,' he adds, although you can use something like this grow tunnel from Amazon to protect them, if you're wondering.

Christopher O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation Co-director at Gardens Revived A gardener with over a decade of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. Together, they have worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, flower shows and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

Where to buy winter lettuce seeds:

Crocus: a multi-pack of winter lettuce seeds

Thompson & Morgan: 'winter butterhead' lettuce seeds

Sarah Raven: mix of winter lettuce seeds

3. Winter radishes

(Image credit: Getty)

Winter radishes are among the best vegetables to sow in October, as 'they will be ready in a matter of weeks,' says Morris.

Christopher, meanwhile, advises you keep an eye out for certain radish varieties, such as Black Spanish or Watermelon, which will develop a spicy flavour as they grow, and are just as great roasted as they are in salads.

Where to buy radish seeds:

Crocus: mixed radish seeds

Thompson & Morgan: a wide selection of radish seeds

Sarah Raven: a vast range of radish seeds

4. Winter carrots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We know, we know: you're too busy growing carrots from carrot tops at the moment. Still, it's always worth sowing some seeds, too – especially as carrots are a) excellent companion plants, and b) counted among the easiest vegetables to grow.

'Plant winter carrot varieties like Autumn King or Sytan in late summer or early autumn,' suggests Christopher.

'They can be left in the ground and harvested as needed throughout the winter.'

Where to buy carrot seeds:

Crocus: mixed carrot seeds

Thompson & Morgan: autumn carrot seeds

Sarah Raven: carrot 'purple sun' seeds

5. Kale

(Image credit: Getty )

Dark leafy greens give us a much needed vitamin boost over the winter months, so it's well worth taking the time to plant some now.

'Kale is a cold-hardy leafy green that thrives in winter,' says Christopher. 'Plant it in the autumn, and you can harvest its leaves throughout the winter months.'

Where to buy kale seeds:

Crocus: kale seeds

Thompson & Morgan: a wide variety of kale seeds

Sarah Raven: the winter kale collection

6. Spinach

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spinach is another fast-growing salad leaf, so it's definitely among the best vegetables to sow in October.

'Look for varieties bred for winter growth, such as Winter Gem or Arctic King,' advises Christopher.

'They will provide you with fresh spinach leaves during the colder season.'

Where to buy spinach seeds:

Crocus: spinach seeds

Thompson & Morgan: spinach seeds

Sarah Raven: spinach 'giant winter' seeds

7. Cress and alfalfa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fast growing cress and alfalfa seeds are among the best vegetables to grow in October, even if you don't have any outdoor space! Simply plant them indoors on moist tissue, and cut your crop when it reaches an inch high.

Egg sandwich, anyone?

Where to buy cress seeds:

Thompson & Morgan: Cress 'Extra Curled' seeds

Crocus: Cress 'Common Plain' seeds

Sarah Raven: Cress 'Curled' Seeds

8. Turnips and spring onions

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Morris has had some success with sowing turnips and spring onions in his vegetable garden over the early autumn.

'Planting sooner rather than later is certainly the way to go with this option,' he says, noting that 'the aim is to get an extra crop of tender young baby vegetables in double quick time while the weather and (most importantly) the soil is still warm.'

Morris adds that you can extend the season if you are lucky enough to have a greenhouse, cloches or a polytunnel (or even a sheltered south facing border next to a warm wall). Otherwise, 'sow the seeds directly into the soil, there really is no need to start them in cell trays or pots first at this time of year.'

Where to buy turnip and spring onion seeds:

Crocus: turnip 'sweetbell' seeds and spring onion seeds

Thompson & Morgan: turnip 'golden ball' seeds and spring onion seeds

Vegetables for overwintered crops

You can get a head start on next year's harvest now if you start planting these vegetables in October.

1. Broad beans and peas

(Image credit: Getty)

'Broad beans and peas are among the best vegetables to sow in October,' says Morris.

'Choose a variety that’s suitable for autumn sowing (the seed packet will tell you this) and plant the seeds in October or November in good soil (not waterlogged) and the seedlings will emerge within a few weeks.'

Morris adds that these hardy veg 'won’t grow much more until the days start getting a little longer and less cold next spring, but by April they will be flowering and your harvest will be ready at least a month earlier than spring planted crops'.

Where to buy pea seeds:

Thompson & Morgan: Pea 'Douce Provence' seeds and Pea 'Meteor' seeds

Crocus: Pea 'Early Onward' seeds

2. Onions and shallots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Planting onions and shallots in your vegetable garden this October is another great way to get an early harvest next year.

'Buy them as sets (tiny young bulbs) and plant them any time from now until November,' says Morris, 'and remember to just cover the straw coloured tops so the birds don’t take them!'

If you do so, he adds, you will have a new crop of onions as early as June next year.



Where to buy onion seeds:

Thompson & Morgan: A wide variety of onion seeds

Crocus: A wide variety of onion seeds

Amazon: A selection of winter onion sets

3. Garlic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How often do you you use garlic when you're cooking? Exactly! Keep vampires at bay and plant garlic sets this autumn, then, as they're one of the best vegetables to sow in October.

They should be ready to harvest in early summer, although you can absolutely pick off a few of the green leaves to use as a garnish or in salads as they're growing.

Where to buy garlic seeds:

Thompson & Morgan: 'Autumn Lovers' collection of garlic sets

Crocus: French garlic for autumn planting

4. Broccoli and spring cabbages

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Can you sow broccoli and spring cabbages in October? Absolutely! Just be sure to keep them netted (it should keep hungry pigeons at bay), give them a good liquid feed after planting, and protect them from slugs at all costs.

You can expect your cabbages to be ready from (as the name suggests) early spring next year, while broccoli plugs will likely be primed for harvesting from May.

Where to buy broccoli and spring cabbage seeds:

Thompson & Morgan: A wide variety of broccoli seeds and Cabbage 'Durham Early' (Spring) seeds

Crocus: A wide variety of broccoli seeds and spring cabbage seeds

What veg can I sow in October? If you're looking for the best vegetables to sow in October, it's worth considering when you'd like to harvest them. If you want them this winter, stick to fast growing veg like salad leaves, winter carrots, radishes, turnips, and spring onions. If you're happy to overwinter your veg, then try planting out peas, broad beans, broccoli, spring cabbages, garlic sets, and onions ready for the new year ahead. 'Planting early is not such an issue with these veggies' says Morris from Hopes Grove Nurseries. 'Instead Its a case of choosing super hardy kinds that will put up with the winter cold and come into their own as spring arrives being ready to harvest many weeks earlier than planting the same varieties in the spring.' It is also a good idea to sow green manures, such as crimson clover, to cover bare areas, prevent weeds, and improve the quality of your soil.