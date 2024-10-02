What to plant in October – the best flowers, fruit and vegetables for a productive winter garden

Autumn is a surprisingly busy season for gardeners. Although many plants have finished growing for the year, others are raring to go – so if you're wondering what to plant in October, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Of all the jobs to do in the garden in October, planting is perhaps the most rewarding. Whether you're looking to add new flowers to your garden or want to grow your own fruit and vegetables, this month is the prime time to get new plants in the ground.

'The soil is still warm from the summer so these plants can become established, develop a good root system and give you a head start on the following year,' explains Angela Slater, gardening expert at Hayes Garden World.

We've rounded up a list of what to plant in October and asked garden experts for their advice to give you a little inspiration.

Best flowers to plant in October

If you're looking for flower bed ideas, or you want to start planning next year's spring garden, these are some of the best flowers to plant in October.

1. Sweet peas

Sweet peas are famed for their gorgeous fragrance and flair for decorating trellises and wigwams, so we had to include them on our list of what to plant in October. You'll want to sow them under cover, though, and leave them to germinate and grow on in a cold frame or unheated greenhouse until spring.

'October is the perfect time for sowing sweet peas under cover for an early summer bloom,' says Josh Novell, gardening expert at Polhill Garden Centre. 'Sow seeds in deep pots or root trainers, as sweet peas like to develop strong roots, around 2.5cm deep.

'Once seedlings have a few sets of leaves, pinch out the growing tips to encourage bushier plants and stronger growth.'

Where to buy sweet pea seeds:

Amazon: Choose from a huge range of sweet pea seeds.

Choose from a huge range of sweet pea seeds. Thompson & Morgan: Sweet pea seeds to suit every garden colour scheme.

2. Hollyhocks

Hollyhocks make brilliant garden border ideas – the tall blooms provide height and colour from early summer to September.

Pot-grown hollyhocks can be planted out this month. Or, you could start them indoors from seed – just make sure you sow them at least nine weeks before the first frost.

'October is a good time to plant small plants of hollyhock or even sow seed before the frosts, but don't panic if you miss this window as you can plant them in early spring as well,' says Andy Tudbury, head gardener at Belvoir Castle. 'They need to be planted in a free draining, sunny and protected position away from prevailing winds.'

Where to buy hollyhocks:

J Parker's: Choose from a selection of single and double bloomed hollyhock plants.

3. Spring-flowering bulbs

No list of what to plant in October would be complete without spring bulbs. Autumn is the prime time to learn how to plant bulbs for spring displays, whether you're looking to grow the best spring bulbs for cut flowers, like tulips and alliums, or the easiest spring bulbs to grow in pots, like daffodils.

'Plant spring bulbs in a shady corner to brighten it up,' suggests Stannah’s celebrity gardening expert Mark Lane. 'The flowers will also bring colour and scent, such as Anemone blanda, Anemone nemorosa, white and yellow daffodils and bluebells.'

Where to buy spring bulbs:

Sarah Raven: Get started with this Early Spring Jewels Collection which includes tulips and anemones.

Get started with this Early Spring Jewels Collection which includes tulips and anemones. Crocus: Go for blue, white and yellow hues with the Award-Winning Spring Carpet Collection.

Best fruit to plant in October

Autumn might be a time for harvesting, but it's also a great time to plant fruit trees, bushes and crowns.

Here are a few you'll want to add to your list.

1. Apples and pears

If you've always wanted to grow your very own fruit at home, October is a great time to learn how to plant bare root trees like apples and pears.

'Once the leaves have fallen and the tree becomes dormant, prepare the planting hole,' advises Andy from Belvoir Castle. 'Spike the sides and bottom of the hole to prevent it from becoming a bowl that fills with water. By loosening the sides of the planting hole, you'll help the roots get into the soil and aid drainage.'

Once the tree is in its hole, firm the soil and compost around the plant and water it to help it settle into its new position. 'Larger trees may need staking to prevent them from rocking in the wind,' Andy adds.

Where to buy apple and pear trees:

B&Q: Grow your own gala apples.

Grow your own gala apples. Gardening Express: Take your pick from this selection of pear trees.

2. Blueberries

Blueberries are a joy to grow at home – my personal favourite is 'Pink Lemonade', which produces tasty pink berries – and learning how to grow blueberries is surprisingly easy.

'October is a fantastic time to plant blueberries, as the cooler weather reduces transplant stress, and the roots can establish over winter,' says Josh from Polhill Garden Centre.

Remember that blueberries thrive in acidic soil, so incorporate plenty of ericaceous compost when planting. Make sure the soil has good drainage, too, and add organic matter where needed.

'For the best fruiting, pick a spot with full sun, although blueberries will tolerate partial shade, too,' Josh adds.

Where to buy blueberry plants:

Thompson & Morgan: Try blueberry 'Pink Lemonade' for pink blueberries!

Try blueberry 'Pink Lemonade' for pink blueberries! Sarah Raven: Grow a couple of varieties at once and compare flavours with Sarah Raven's Successional Blueberry Collection.

3. Rhubarb

I remember bringing home long stalks of rhubarb from my neighbour's garden as a child, and the crumble was delicious. If you're a fan of baking, learning how to grow rhubarb will provide you with tasty home-grown ingredients.

'Planting a new crown of rhubarb at this time of year helps it to settle into the soil before its first season of growth begins in the spring,' says Andy from Belvoir Castle. 'When planting the crown of rhubarb, make sure not to plant it too deep, and set its crown just a couple of inches below the surface.'

However tempting it may be, Andy says it's important to leave the initial rhubarb sticks alone in their first summer. Let them grow on to allow the plants to establish themselves.

Where to buy rhubarb crowns:

Crocus: Try this Award-Winning Rhubarb Collection, which includes rhubarb 'Valentine', rhubarb 'Timperley Early' and rhubarb 'Raspberry Red'.

Try this Award-Winning Rhubarb Collection, which includes rhubarb 'Valentine', rhubarb 'Timperley Early' and rhubarb 'Raspberry Red'. Sarah Raven: Plant three popular varieties with this Rhubarb Collection, including rhubarb 'Victoria'.

4. Gooseberries

Gooseberries are another popular choice of fruit for autumn planting.

'Gooseberries are often sold bare root in bundles in October and they should be planted as soon as they are bought,' says Angela from Hayes Garden World. 'If you don’t have time to plant them individually, place the bundle in a hole and backfill with soil for the time being.'

'If the roots are a bit dry, soak them in a bucket of water for a couple of hours before planting; this minimises any damage to the roots when you pull the individual plants apart.'

Where to buy gooseberries:

Gardeners Dream: Gooseberry Ribes uva-crispa 'Hinnonmaki Red' produces beautiful purple-red berries.

Gooseberry Ribes uva-crispa 'Hinnonmaki Red' produces beautiful purple-red berries. Thompson & Morgan: Enjoy three striking colours in this Gooseberry Collection.

Best vegetables to plant in October

Last but not least, we have the best vegetables to plant in October – whether you're aiming for winter harvests or want to put in the work now for an early spring crop.

1. Onions

If you've been wondering when to plant onion sets, October is the prime time for autumn planting varieties. Whether you want to grow red, white or brown bulbs, home-grown onions are invaluable in the kitchen. They're great for companion planting ideas, too.

'Onions planted in autumn have a chance to put down roots before winter, which gives them a head start in the spring,' says Angela from Hayes Garden World. 'You can sow seed into modules and overwinter in a frost-free greenhouse, but you'll get a better success rate planting sets, which are small immature bulbs.'

Where to buy autumn planting onion sets:

2. Garlic

Onions aren't the only autumn bulbs you can add to your list of what to plant in October – learn how to grow garlic this month, too.

Just make sure your soil isn't too heavy. 'Garlic sets need a free-draining soil in full sun,' says Angela. 'Plant them about six inches apart in rows one foot apart with the tips just showing.'

Where to buy garlic sets:

3. Winter salad leaves

Salads aren't just for summer – hardy winter lettuce varieties can provide tasty pickings into the colder months, and they're among the best vegetables to sow in October.

'Winter salad varieties, including lettuce, arugula, mustard greens and winter lettuce, are great choices for October planting,' says Josh from Polhill Garden Centre. 'Choose a location with well-drained, fertile soil, and mix in organic matter or compost to improve the structure.'

Learning how to grow lettuce in pots is a great idea if you're tight on space. Growing winter salads in containers or raised planters will provide better drainage, too.

If you want to keep harvesting into the winter months, most varieties benefit from a little protection. Move pots under cover or shelter plants with a grow tunnel like the Outsunny Mini Greenhouse from Amazon.

4. Peas and broad beans

Nothing beats the taste of home-grown peas. Add them to your list of what to plant in October if you want early pickings next year.

'You can start to grow your peas indoors, in modular trays,' says heirloom seed company SheGrowsVeg. 'Pick a spot that gets nice and sunny like a windowsill.'

Just remember to pick first early varieties like 'Meteor' (a favourite of mine!).

You can also sow broad beans this month. 'Broad beans are a particularly hardy crop that does well when sown in October, establishing roots over winter and providing an early harvest in spring,' says Josh from Polhill Garden Centre. 'Choose a well-drained soil and add in organic matter like compost.'

Where to buy peas and broad beans:

Thompson & Morgan: Try the incredibly tasty pea 'Meteor'.

Try the incredibly tasty pea 'Meteor'. D.T. Brown: Pea 'Kelvedon Wonder' is another popular first early variety.

FAQs

Is it too late to plant plants in October?

No! In fact, our list of what to plant in October speaks for itself – there are plenty of fruits, vegetables and flowers to plant in October. If you're looking to enjoy harvests throughout the colder months, fast-growing vegetables like winter salad leaves are a great choice – but if you're willing to put in the work now for tasty rewards next year, plant onion sets, garlic sets and fruit trees like apples and pears.

You can also plant various flowers this month, including bedding plants like pansies for a pop of autumn colour.

What shrubs should I plant in October?

October is a great time to plant shrubs because the soil is still relatively warm from the summer. As well as the fruiting shrubs mentioned above, rhododendrons and some low-growing evergreen shrubs like winter heathers can be planted this month.

So, there's our list of what to plant in October. Which fruit, veg and flowers will you be adding to your garden this month?