Can you mow over leaves? Yes, but these are the things garden experts want you to know first
Autumn’s unpredictable weather makes gardening tricky at the best of times, so can you cut corners when it comes to mowing?
There's nothing quite so autumnal as the sound of fallen leaves crunching underfoot – but can you mow over leaves? It would, after all, make our autumn lawn care routine much easier to perfect.
If you're the kind of person who has your lawn care calendar pinned to your fridge, then you'll know that the time is fast approaching for that last trim before it's time to stop cutting your lawn for winter.
But what do you do if your lawn is already covered in leaves?
Trundling one of the best lawn mowers over drifts of fallen leaves has a certain charm to it. For one it means you don't have to spend ages scooping all of that fallen foliage up before you get to work saving time and energy. But is it a good idea?
Well, it turns out not only is it a good idea, it can benefit your lawn too.
Experts are in agreement; it is absolutely okay to mower over leaves, so long as you bear a few things in mind.
'It really depends on what you want to do with your fallen leaves but essentially yes they can be mowed unless you have piles of them,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.
Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.
'If you have a thick covering of leaves, trying to mow over them can clog up the mower, so these are best raked up, stored in bags with holes until the leaves break down and form a mulch which can later be used to provide nutrients to your plants,' he adds.
'If you have a light layer of leaves on your lawn, simply mow over them and leave them as they are. In time the shredded leaves will break down and feed your grass.'
Peter Chaloner, managing director of Cobra. agrees: 'Yes, you can mow over leaves, and it can in fact be beneficial to your lawn – but mowing over leaves is generally advisable for light layers, and using a mulching mower allows for better recycling of the leaves into organic matter that nourishes the lawn.'
'This practice can save time and also reduce the need for disposing of leaves,' adds Peter.
'The mulched leaves help improve soil structure, allowing your lawn to benefit from better moisture retention and improved aeration.'
However, Peter cautions that, if the leaves are too thick or wet, it’s better to avoid mowing directly over them.
'Using a mower like the Cobra MX344SP, which offers both mulching and collection modes, can help,' he says, 'as you can mulch the lighter sections and collect the heavier ones, ensuring your lawn stays clear of suffocating layers of leaves. And a machine with a collection option is also good for those who want to pick up excess leaves, allowing you to bag and compost them instead of letting them cover the lawn.'
Where to buy mulching mowers
FAQs
Is it bad to cut leaves with a lawn mower?
It isn't bad to cut leaves with a lawn mower (although it does mean you won't be able to use them for any homemade autumn wreaths).
'Mowing over leaves can be beneficial for your lawn, but it should be done carefully,' says Peter Chaloner, managing director of Cobra.
'Using a mulching mower designed for this task can make the process easier and more effective, adding organic matter back into the soil. However, for dense or wet layers of leaves, traditional raking or collecting methods are preferred.'
So, should you mow over leaves? It really depends on whether or not you want to (and how many leaves have fallen, of course), but it's worth noting that Peter says 'managing leaves properly will keep your lawn healthier through autumn and beyond'.
