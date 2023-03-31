Celebrity gardener, David Domoney, reveals the thing everyone should be growing at home

Celebrity gardener, David Domoney, reveals the one thing that everyone should start growing at home, for your health, your wallet, and the planet's wellbeing.

Knowing how to grow your own vegetables and more is a skill set that's heavily favoured amongst many, and also might we say, criminally underrated. You don't have to be a professional to get started, and English Chartered Horticulturist, David Domoney (opens in new tab), will be the first to encourage you to get stuck in while it's early.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Camilla Reynolds)

What everyone should be growing at home, according to David Domoney

We grilled David for his top garden advice, asking him what the one thing everyone should be growing at home was, to which he responded, 'Their own food.'

And it seems as simple enough of an answer, however, it's still overlooked by many when looking at garden ideas as a whole.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Amateur Gardening)

'We have the capabilities – you don't need a garden, in fact. You can grow potatoes in a dustbin, or you can grow in an old bucket. Anything that holds soil gives us the opportunity to create,' he adds.

'I mean grow bags, vegetable planters, hanging baskets, tubs, or containers, let alone open garden space.' Whether it's learning how to grow cucumbers, how to grow peppers in pots, or how to grow potatoes in bags, David says 'we should all be growing our own.'

'It's healthier, it's good for the planet, it's giving you your own self-sufficiency, saving you money, so we should all be growing our own.'

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

Even so, we recognise that the thing holding many people back from growing their own isn't a lack of ambition but rather a lack of space. You can rest assured that there are plenty of clever ways to plan a small garden and small garden ideas to give you some inspiration.

No garden? No problem – additionally, David assures you that you can also grow your own vegetable in pots on a windowsill and receive great results nonetheless.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

The only thing holding you back is yourself, so if you've been meaning to grow your own for a while, consider this your sign to do so.

