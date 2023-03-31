Celebrity gardener, David Domoney, reveals the thing everyone should be growing at home
'Anything that holds soil gives us the opportunity to create'
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
Celebrity gardener, David Domoney, reveals the one thing that everyone should start growing at home, for your health, your wallet, and the planet's wellbeing.
Knowing how to grow your own vegetables and more is a skill set that's heavily favoured amongst many, and also might we say, criminally underrated. You don't have to be a professional to get started, and English Chartered Horticulturist, David Domoney (opens in new tab), will be the first to encourage you to get stuck in while it's early.
What everyone should be growing at home, according to David Domoney
We grilled David for his top garden advice, asking him what the one thing everyone should be growing at home was, to which he responded, 'Their own food.'
And it seems as simple enough of an answer, however, it's still overlooked by many when looking at garden ideas as a whole.
'We have the capabilities – you don't need a garden, in fact. You can grow potatoes in a dustbin, or you can grow in an old bucket. Anything that holds soil gives us the opportunity to create,' he adds.
'I mean grow bags, vegetable planters, hanging baskets, tubs, or containers, let alone open garden space.' Whether it's learning how to grow cucumbers, how to grow peppers in pots, or how to grow potatoes in bags, David says 'we should all be growing our own.'
'It's healthier, it's good for the planet, it's giving you your own self-sufficiency, saving you money, so we should all be growing our own.'
Even so, we recognise that the thing holding many people back from growing their own isn't a lack of ambition but rather a lack of space. You can rest assured that there are plenty of clever ways to plan a small garden and small garden ideas to give you some inspiration.
No garden? No problem – additionally, David assures you that you can also grow your own vegetable in pots on a windowsill and receive great results nonetheless.
The only thing holding you back is yourself, so if you've been meaning to grow your own for a while, consider this your sign to do so.
The Ideal Home Show, (opens in new tab) in partnership with Sky Glass, is the world’s longest-running home and interiors exhibition and is returning to Olympia London from Friday 17th March until Sunday 2nd April.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
I tried 3 ways to clean greasy food containers – and I'll only be recommending one of them
Even better yet, it's extremely low effort to pull off
By Jullia Joson
-
By rebuilding an extension, this stunning home is now filled with light
As a result of demolishing and rebuilding an extension, this property now is a bright, light-filled home, complete with mezzanine
By Ginevra Benedetti
-
We just spotted the next big kitchen appliance trend in Stanley Tucci's pantry
This appliance has already found a home in the Tucci household, and we predict it's not stopping there
By Rebecca Knight