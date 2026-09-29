I always think conkers are the hallmark of autumn. The glossy brown seeds of a horse chestnut tree are perhaps best known for their role in the classic children’s game, but gardening experts have just revealed a few more clever uses you can find for conkers this autumn.

Sustainable gardening has been a huge garden trend this year, and what’s more sustainable than using natural materials to help your garden ideas flourish.

If you’re inundated with conkers, or have children who have been non-stop collecting them this autumn, here are five clever ways you can reuse conkers in your home and garden.

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1. Compost

Every gardener should think about learning how to make compos t, and if you already have an established heap, conkers are one thing you can add to your compost to aid in the plant growth of your garden.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Forming one of the ‘brown’ components for your compost bin, just like leaves or twigs, you can add conkers to help balance out the nitrogen rich ‘green’ materials which you will be adding throughout autumn, like grass clippings and kitchen scraps,’says Lucie Bradley, gardens and greenhouse expert at Harvst .

‘What you need to be aware of is that conkers take a long time to break down and just like when you add twigs etc. to your compost bin, they are best chopped or crushed before adding them so they will break down faster. Although they will take a long time to decompose, as they do they will add trace minerals including iron, copper, zinc etc which will all help with plant growth.

‘However, conkers do contain a mild toxin ‘aesulin’ and for this reason any compost which you make is best used for ornamentals rather than using the compost when you are growing vegetables.’

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2. Shelter wildlife

If you have a wildlife garden , conkers can also be used to help create shelter for the insects that call your garden home.

‘Another practical use is adding conkers to wildlife-friendly corners of the garden. While they shouldn't be left where pets or livestock may eat them, they can be used as part of natural habitat areas alongside logs, leaves and twigs to create shelter for insects and other small garden creatures. It's a simple way to support biodiversity while making use of something that would otherwise go to waste,’ comments Luke Newnes , gardening expert with Hillarys .

3. Pest deterrents

If you want to get rid of spiders , conkers have long been considered a good deterrent - but this is an old wives tale, and conkers are actually much better at getting rid of a different type of pest.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

‘Whilst many people place conkers in their homes to deter spiders, unfortunately this is an old wives’ tale and has no scientific basis,’ confirms Lucie.

‘However, conkers do contain a chemical called triterpenoid saponin, which will be slowly released from fresh conkers as they dry out, and you can make use of this to deter moths from cupboards or drawers where they may lay eggs on fabrics and damage your clothes. As the conkers dry, they will release a pungent scent which will deter moths from taking up residence and, as a result, protect fabrics from damage.’

4. Make autumnal decor

Who doesn’t love a bit of autumn foliage? And if you’re feeling crafty, say goodbye to faux garlands and wreaths and create your own using natural conkers.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Brent Derby)

‘Conkers are great for more than just collecting on autumn walks. One of my favourite ways to reuse them in the garden is by incorporating them into seasonal displays. Mixed with fallen leaves, pinecones and pumpkins, they add instant texture and a natural autumn feel to outdoor planters and table settings. It's such an easy way to celebrate the season without buying lots of new decorations,’ says Luke.

‘If you enjoy getting creative, conkers can also be used in simple garden crafts. Threading them onto string to make garlands or using them to create decorative features a brilliant way to give them a second life. It keeps natural materials out of the bin and can help encourage children to spend more time outdoors.’

5. Cleaning

Last but not least, conkers are surprisingly good cleaning agents.You can make washing detergent from conkers and they can even be used to make soap.

(Image credit: Getty Images/BeritK)

‘Conkers naturally contain high levels of saponins, chemical compounds which, when mixed with water, produce a rich, soapy lather that both traps dirt and lifts it off surfaces and fabrics,’ says Lucie.

‘This means that you can easily turn conkers into a free, totally naturally ‘soap’ which you can use to not only wash your hands after being out in the garden, it can also be used to remove grime from gardening tools and being chemical free is a great way to clean garden furniture made from rattan or wood that could be damaged by chemical cleaners.’

Lights4fun Lights4fun 40cm Artificial Autumn Wreath £18.99 at Amazon UK Why not add your conkers to an autumn wreath for an extra authentic look?

Why not put excess conkers to good use this autumn for a cleaner home and happier garden.