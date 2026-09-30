5 easy flowers to sow in October for a garden bursting with colour next spring and summer

It's not too late to get your seeds sown for a lovely, colourful spring and summer; in fact, now is the ideal time!

'October is your last real chance to sow hardy annuals and biennials, so they overwinter and flower early next year,' says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres.

There are some beautiful varieties to consider; with the help of our experts, here are the best flowers to sow now for a lovely colourful spring and summer.

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1. Poppies

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Poppies with their saucer-shaped heads and variety of colours, especially from the Icelandic collections, have become increasingly popular over the last two years, and it's easy to see why.

'They can be sown directly outside or in modules; these classic autumn-sown plants survive the winter and then bloom earlier and often more strongly than spring sowings,' shares Julian.

Try your hand at sowing the Iceland Mix from Thompson & Morgan; you get a whopping 1900 seeds for £3.49. Sprinkle the seeds around your borders for a joyful display next year.

Another popular poppy variety is Amazing Grey; you can buy 500 seeds for £3.49 from Marshalls Garden. They are a striking annual with smoky grey/silver petals.

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2. Cornflowers

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A lovely summery variety that suits cottage-style gardens is the cornflower, they're also a great self-seeder.

'A hardy annual like cornflower can also be sown in suitable conditions for an earlier display next year,' says Lance Russell, horticultural expert at Thompson & Morgan. 'The key is to choose varieties suited to autumn sowing and avoid working the soil when it is waterlogged. With a little planning now, you can get a head start on next year’s garden while still enjoying something to harvest through the winter.'

You can still direct sow them now; we like the classic blue cornflowers. Amazon sell 200 seeds for £3.40 – they're a great pollinator attractor. However, if you prefer a more colourful display, then Thompson & Morgan's Polka Dot Mix is a must, with their pretty cornflower shades of pink, lilac, white and blue, 99p for 200 seeds.

3. Ox-eye daisy

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If you love daisies, then raise your game with the ox-eye daisy that can stand at 90cm tall with a lovely big daisy-like head. They are a low-maintenance variety that loves poor, well-draining soil.

According to Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Harvst Automatic Watering, now is the perfect time. 'The cooler, damper weather provides the perfect environment for the seeds to germinate and establish strong root systems before winter arrives.'

Select an area that has full sun or partial shade and where the soil is free-draining. 'These seeds need light to germinate', explains Lucie. 'After clearing the areas of weeds and raking the soil to create a crumbly, level surface, simply scatter the seeds, gently pressing them onto the surface of the soil and using a fine rose on your watering can to moisten the ground without washing away the seeds.'

Buy your seeds from Marshalls Garden; they have 20 Madonna seeds for £3.99, or buy three for £11.97.

4. Aquilegia

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Aquilegia is another cottage garden classic that's easy to grow and maintain. Sometimes called columbine and granny's bonnet, they're also self-seeders. They come in a variety of colours: blues and purples, pinks, reds, yellows and creams.

'October is one of the best times to sow aquilegia seeds directly in the ground as they need a period of ‘stratification’ to break them out of dormancy,' explains Lucie.

If you adore colour like us, then pick the Pretty Bonnets Mix from Suttons, £2.79 for 220 seeds in a range of pretty pastel shades. For a purist look, opt for Lime Sorbet seeds that produce green and white flowers, £3.29 for 25 seeds at Dobies.

5. Sweetpeas

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'Sweet peas are a great choice at this time of year,' says Will Williamson, horticultural expert at Squire's Garden Centres. 'Sow your sweet peas now and then overwinter them somewhere sheltered, such as an unheated greenhouse or cold frame, ready to give you earlier flowers next year.'

Lance agrees, 'For flowers, sweet peas are well worth sowing now as an autumn sowing gives them plenty of time to develop a strong root system before spring.'

Nothing much beats sweet peas in full bloom with their wonderful scent. There are some amazing colours to choose from too. We particularly love the Old Fashioned Scented Mix from Suttons that includes red, lilac and pink shades, £3.29 for 30 seeds. For a striking single colour choice, consider Princess Elizabeth, a coral/salmon colour that's very vibrant, 21 seeds for £2.85, Chiltern Seeds.

If you don't have space for a greenhouse, then do try a cold frame; we like the wooden design from Dobies, which is currently £39.99.

Essential sowing buys

Biodegradable Armo Gardening Seed Starting Trays, 240 Cells, 20 Pack £7.99 on Amazon Ideal for all seeds if you're not direct sowing, each of these cells will give your seed enough room to develop good roots. When not in use they conveniently stack within each other. Aids germination Verve Peat Free Cutting & Sowing Compost, 35 Ltrs £6 at B&Q Give your seeds the best start by sowing them in a peat free compost that consists of coir, wood fibre, bark, sand and perlite. It will also encourage root growth. Retains moisture Westland Gro-Sure 10 Lars Vermiculite Pouch Was £11.99, now £11 on Amazon Vermiculite is a naturally occurring material that helps to retain moisture and nutrients which is essential for helping seeds to grow. Sprinkle on top of the soil after sowing.

Putting some time and effort into this month will be so worth it come spring and summer when you look out at your garden and see such a wonderful variety of flowers in stunning colours.