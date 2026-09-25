5 ornamental grasses that add colour and texture to sparse autumn gardens – and you can plant them now

When you think of adding autumn colour to your garden, you’re most likely thinking of flowers that bloom during this period. And while this is a strong line of thinking, ornamental grasses are just as effective at adding height, texture and colour to your garden.

Just as there are ornamental grasses that add interest to a winter garden , there are grasses that make your autumn garden look just as colourful and bold as your summer space. In fact, once paired with the best flowering autumn plants , your garden has the potential to look fabulous all year round.

Garden experts have revealed five ornamental grasses that will add colour and texture to your beds and borders, which you can plant now, so you can enjoy your garden for longer.

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1. Miscanthus sinensis ‘Malepartus’

Miscanthus sinensis ‘Malepartus’ is also known as Chinese Silver Grass and is known as one of the best ornamental grasses for shade, and is perfect if you want to create strong structure within your borders.

‘Miscanthus sinensis ‘Malepartus’ is my particular favourite if you are looking to add height and drama to your outdoor space. The foliage develops warm orange, bronze and red tones as autumn progresses, while the feathery flower heads mature to silver. It also holds its structure well into winter, giving you interest long after much of the garden has died back,’ says Huw Richards , a grow-your-own enthusiast, author and YouTuber who has partnered with GARDENA .

Where to buy Miscanthus sinensis ‘Malepartus’

2. Blue Fescue

If you want stunning grass that looks like it belongs at the bottom of the sea, you want to choose Blue Fescue. This stunning grass is not only drought-tolerant but safe for dogs , too.

‘Blue fescue is a semi-evergreen or evergreen grass that will maintain its silvery-blue colour when many other plants may be beginning to lose theirs. The blue tones of the grass can also provide contrast to other autumnal colours that may be in your garden, such as yellow, orange or red. It needs to be grown in well-draining soil, and ensure it is planted in full sun so that the colour does not fade. You should not fertilise blue fescue, as the additional nutrients can cause it to lose its bright colour,’ says Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director from LBS Horticulture .

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Where to buy blue fescue

3. Hakonechloa macra

If you’re looking to create a Zen garden , Hakonechloa macra is an ideal choice, and is included on the list because of its vivid green foliage.

‘For a shadier corner, Hakonechloa macra is an excellent option. Instead of growing tall and upright, it forms graceful, cascading mounds that bring softness and movement to paths, borders and areas beneath shrubs. Its fresh green leaves gradually take on warm red-brown tones in autumn as the season progresses. It’s a lovely way to bring autumn colour into parts of the garden where many sun-loving ornamental grasses won’t thrive,’ says Hue.

Where to buy Hakonechloa macra

4. Japanese Blood Grass

As you might have guessed, Japanese Blood Grass has vivid streaks of red in its foliage, which add a striking pop of colour to your garden.

‘Japanese blood grass is great for adding autumn colour to your garden, as the blades turn crimson or burgundy as the weather begins to cool down. The intense red colour of the grass can be used to contrast other fading plants or green and silver foliage. The plant needs a few hours of sunlight a day for the brightest red colour, as the blades may remain green in partial shade,’ says Richard.

Where to buy Japanese blood grass

5. Pennisetum alopecuroides ‘Hameln’

If you have a small garden, consider adding Pennisetum alopecuroides ‘Hameln’ as it’s compact and grows between 60 and 80 cm; it doesn’t get as tall as other grasses on the list.

‘Pennisetum alopecuroides ‘Hameln’ is great if your space is slightly more compact but you are still looking to add character. The bottlebrush flower heads are the main attraction, while the foliage takes on warm yellow tones as autumn progresses. Because it doesn't reach the scale of the larger Miscanthus grasses, it's particularly handy in smaller gardens and mixed borders,' says Hue.

Where to buy pennisetum alopecuroides ‘Hameln’

While flowers are a solid choice for pretty colour, don't neglect all the beautiful ornamental grasses on offer to you.