Garden experts warn your seedling could fail if your greenhouse drops below this temperature this winter — what you can do to avoid it

Gardening experts have warned that cold greenhouses could be killing your plants this winter.

In the midst of winter, keeping your greenhouse warm and toasty for your plants should be a key component of any greenhouse ideas . Especially as experts at Garden Buildings Direct have warned that when temperatures drop below just 5 degrees, your tender plants are suddenly at risk - which is why you should act now to ensure your greenhouse is warm enough if you're using it to nurture seedlings.

‘The weather at this time of year is very unpredictable and temperatures can dip suddenly. But being prepared means you have every chance of saving tender seedlings you’re nurturing in the greenhouse,’ said a spokesperson for Garden Buildings Direct.

What temperature should your greenhouse be in winter?

Temperature control in your greenhouse over winter is incredibly important because when the temperature drops too low, the growth and survival of your plants are at greater risk.

‘The ideal temperature for your greenhouse is anywhere between 25 to 28 degrees Celsius, though it’s worth noting that with the fluctuating UK temperature, along with overnight temperature drops, you’re not going to be able to achieve these temperatures consistently throughout the year. It's important to keep an eye on your greenhouse when the temperature drops too, as frost can creep into your greenhouse during the winter months and wreak havoc on your crops,’ says Andrew White, Gardening Expert at Rhino Greenhouses .

In winter, you want to ensure your greenhouse is warm enough to prevent frost forming inside which is normally between 5 and 10 degrees during the winter months.

How to warm your greenhouse in winter

‘While it will be inevitably difficult to keep your greenhouse at 25 to 28 degrees Celsius in winter, there are things that you can do to keep your greenhouse at an adequate temperature in winter,’ explains Andrew.

First things first, it’s worth insulating your greenhouse to prevent heat from escaping.

‘There are some simple ways gardeners can make sure the greenhouse is warm enough. Filling small cracks and holes is a quick fix which will make a big difference. Covering plants with fleece and bubble wrap are both cost-effective ways to keep them warm,’ explains an expert at Garden Buildings Direct.

‘Long-term, consider a greenhouse heating system and investing in insulation blankets to help keep your greenhouse at the right temperature.’

To keep your greenhouse warm, you should consider investing in an electric greenhouse heater which allows you to directly control the heat of your greenhouse. you can pick up a Airmaster Frost Watch Heater for just £18.99 at ToolStation, which is designed to prevent frost forming in small rooms such as greenhouses.

Andrew also recommends placing fleece (which you can buy for £3.99 on Amazon) over your plants during the coldest nights, removing it on sunny days to optimise the light on the plants. You could even hang fleece from the eaves to lower the ceiling and retain heat. He also recommends using horticultural bubble wrap to add an extra layer of insulation.

If you want beautiful blooms this spring, it’s important to protect your seedlings now - or you could end up entering the new season with nothing.