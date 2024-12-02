How to care for a mini Christmas tree - keep your tiny Christmas tree thriving this December and beyond

Learning how to care for a mini Christmas tree is a brilliant way to bring festive charm to smaller spaces – like desks, dining tables and little nooks around the house.

One of our favourite Christmas tree ideas , mini Christmas trees are a fun and whimsical way to embrace the season. However, with the right care these dinky trees can last beyond winter and even be redecorated next year.

Caring for a mini Christmas tree is slightly different from traditional real Christmas tree care tips . These trees are smaller than those in typical Christmas tree trends and are potted rather than standing in water. Caring for a mini Christmas tree is more akin to caring for the best Christmas houseplants.

There are so many real mini Christmas trees available from Bloom and Wild and even M&S that are delivered straight to your door.

What to look for when buying a mini Christmas tree

During the lead-up to Christmas, there will be many mini trees to choose from, plus different varieties including spruce, pine or fir. Just as when choosing and caring for real Christmas trees picking a healthy specimen is vital for success.

‘Look for one with bright, green needles that are firm to the touch,’ advises Sonia Kainth of Grow Tropicals.

(Image credit: Bloom & Wild)

‘Avoid trees with brown or dry needles, as these are signs of dehydration or poor health. Check the root system by gently lifting the tree from its pot; healthy roots are usually white and not compacted.’ Of course, it is also important that it has that quintessential Christmas tree shape.

Where to buy a mini Christmas tree

Bloom & Wild Visit Site Bloom & Wild have a range of mini Christmas trees that are small enough to fit in a letter box. The box contains lights, decorations and a mini pot. M&S Visit Site With mini felted candy canes, this 55cm tree is the perfect addition to a desk or table. It also comes with a light garland and a snowflake star. Beards & Daisies Visit Site Mini Christmas tree with mini baubles, star garlands, lights and a ceramic pot.

Where to put a mini Christmas tree?

Unlike most houseplants, Christmas trees are native to colder climes, so do not thrive in a centrally heated home. ‘A bright, cool room with indirect sunlight is perfect,’ says Sonia Kainth of Grow Tropicals.

(Image credit: Bloom & Wild)

‘Choose a bright spot away from direct heat sources, such as radiators, as these can dry out the tree quickly and can cause the needles to drop,’ says Nigel Lawton, plant buyer at Dobbies.

One of our favourite budget Christmas decorating ideas , mini Christmas trees are the perfect addition to your home office or Christmas hallway decorating ideas.

If you are bringing a potted Christmas tree in from outdoors – whether from your garden or a farm – horticulturist Matt James urges caution: ‘Don’t put your tree in a warm room straight away. It needs to grow accustomed to its new environment to avoid needle drop. Stand it in a porch or garage for a few days before moving inside. Once the festivities are over, acclimatise your tree the same way, before moving it fully outside to a sunny, sheltered spot.’

How often should I water a mini Christmas tree?

Underwatering or overwatering is the biggest killer of table-top Christmas trees. ‘Potted trees need watering, just like any plant. Make sure that the soil always feels damp but never waterlogged,’ says Keira Kay, Bloom & Wild plant expert.

‘We recommend checking it every couple of days. Touch the soil with your fingertips. If the top few inches feel dry, your tree is probably ready for a good drink.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Maxwell Attenborough)

The time of day you water your tree can also help to reduce the risk of overwatering. ‘We suggest watering it in the morning as this allows any excess moisture to evaporate during the day, which, in turn, helps to prevent root rot,’ explains Andy Little, houseplant buyer at British Garden Centres.

Sonia Kainth of Grow Tropicals also advises that you use ‘room-temperature tap water, or, if possible, harvested rainwater as this will minimise mineral build up and help to retain the right pH levels in the soil’.

How do I decorate my mini Christmas tree?

(Image credit: Future)

Miniature decorations are one of the major appeals of a table-top Christmas tree – perfect for adding that cute festive flair to your desk or sideboard.

However, decorating a mini Christmas tree is different from how to decorate a Christmas tree. ‘When decorating, avoid overwhelming the tree with too many heavy ornaments. These can negatively affect the tree and make the branches dip down, and then the ornaments fall off,’ advises Keira Kay from Bloom & Wild.

‘If you want to add fairy lights to your miniature tree, battery-operated LED lights are the safest, as they won’t overheat,’ explains Nigel.

Bxroiu 2 X Fairy String Lights Battery Operated £7.30 at Amazon Perfect for decorating your mini Christmas tree these lights come with 20 LEDs on a 2-meter-length micro silver wire and are powered by three AA batteries.

How do you revive a small potted Christmas tree?

Repotting a small potted Christmas tree is a great way to revive it and return it to its place as part of your Christmas living room ideas .

During the winter, the trees are in a semi-dormant state, meaning they won’t actively grow, and so repotting isn’t necessary at this time. However, you might want to place the tree, in its original pot, in a festive container.

(Image credit: Sophie Allport)

‘If you hope to keep the Christmas tree for the long term, repot it in late winter or early spring before new growth begins,’ says Sonia Kainth of Grow Tropicals. ‘Choose a pot that is five to ten cm larger in diameter than the current one and use a well-draining potting mix that is designed for conifers.’

Repotting can help provide fresh nutrients and more space for root growth, ensuring that the tree remains healthy. Once you have repotted your tree, place it in a sheltered spot – Keira suggests against a shaded wall outside or on a porch.

FAQs

Why is my mini Christmas tree dropping needles?

Dropping needles suggests that the tree has been underwatered or that it is too close to a radiator – change position, increase watering frequency and raise the humidity by spritzing with water.

Why are there bugs flying around the soil?

Flying bugs around the soil suggest a fungus gnat infestation. These gnats love moist soil so their presence is a sign of overwatering. Reduce watering and top dress with Lava-Lite available from Amazon.

If you treat your mini Christmas tree well, it should be with you not only for this December, but for many Christmas' to come.