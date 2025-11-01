4 things that have convinced me that robot lawn mowers are going to be *big* next year – they're convenient, smart and won't wake the neighbours

One thing I think we’re about to see more of in UK gardens? Robot lawn mowers.

Robot lawn mowers are, in short, robotic machines that mow your lawn for you. I think they’re in the pipeline to be some of the best lawn mowers we'll see over the next few years, and a recent trip to Husqvarna’s product showcase earlier this week has only convinced me more.

At the show, all eyes were on the new range of Automowers, which got me seriously thinking about the future of lawn mowing. Husqvarna hold over 30 years of experience in robotic lawn mowing, so it was fascinating to hear about the latest advancements in their own technology, and I discovered these 4 things I didn't know about robot lawn mowers.

1. They’re super quiet

(Image credit: Future)

One of the things that impressed me most about the robot lawn mowers I’ve seen first-hand is how whisper-quiet they are.

They aren’t loud machines like their electric and petrol counterparts – they actually hardly make any sound at all, which means you don’t have to worry about disturbing your neighbours.

In fact, the robot mowers on the golf course at The Belfry, where the conference was held, were going all night long, and none of the guests heard a sound (you could just see the little silhouettes working their way over the hills!).

2. The automation service is really handy

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

Many of the newer robot mower models offer an automation service, like Husqvarna’s new range. That means you can integrate it with services like Alexa and Google, and tell them when you want your mower to cut your grass. Or, you can use a dedicated app.

‘Within the app, you can schedule when you want the mower to go out, whether that’s at night, during the day or when kids come in from outside – however you want to structure it,’ said Ryan Patterson, Husqvarna’s UK product manager, at the event.

Smart garden technology always fascinates me and, of course, it has its place in the world of robotic lawn mowing, too.

‘If it knows it’s going to be raining or frosty, it’ll delay its schedule,’ Ryan explained. A handy feature, considering we shouldn’t cut wet grass!

3. Some come with a smart scheduling function

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

One of the key highlights of Husqvarna’s new Automower range is the new AI-assisted object avoidance technology. It enables the mower to scan for objects like picnic blankets, footballs and other toys on the lawn and move around them, so they don’t interrupt the mowing session.

That means wildlife is protected, too. It was actually my main concern when I first learned about robot lawn mowers – what happens if a hedgehog crosses your lawn at the same time?

Well, with technology improving all the time (and the rise of AI, of course), newer models are now pros at keeping wildlife safe, and mowing smooth sailing.

‘They’ll only avoid the right things, though – not weeds, for example,’ Ryan explained.

4. They can stripe your lawn for you

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

If stripes are at the top of your most-wanted lawn ideas, you don't need a manual mower to achieve them – some robot mowers can actually make them for you.

That was one of the highlights of Husqvarna's new Automower range, and they can even mow other patterns into your lawn for even more personalisation. So, whether you're looking to achieve a Wimbledon-worthy striped lawn or impress neighbours and guests with unique shapes, I think this function is one of the most fun features of some robot lawn mowers on the market.

Those are just some of the features of robot lawn mowers that caught my eye this week, but there's a huge list of benefits to be had – and I think they're only going to get better!