5 low-maintenance plants that will flourish in the trickiest spots in your garden with almost no effort – they thrive on neglect and don't mind shady corners

We like these kinds of plants – those that love bad soil, shade and neglect! If you're new to gardening and the three above are all you have, it's a matter of finding out what works. We can't all be blessed with gardens that all plants love, and improving your soil can take time.

'If you’ve got a shady spot with poor soil and not much time to spare, the secret is to choose plants that are already happy in those conditions,' says Julian Palphramand, head of plants, British Garden Centres.

Below, with the help of experts like Julian, we list our top five low-maintenance plants to try in your space this year.

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1. Hellebores

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'Woodland plants and tough evergreens are the best performers here, as they’re used to less light and less-than-perfect ground – we recommend hellebores as one option,' suggests Julian.

Hellebores are hardy and give you that first flush of colour from mid-winter to mid-spring. They're plants that love shady spots and provide an early boost of nectar for pollinators.

They come in a wider range of colours than you may think, from whites and creams, to pinks, reds and yellows and bicolours.

The most seen is the dusky pink – we like the Helleborus x hybrides 'Maid of Honour', currently £9.74 for a 9cm pot from Crocus.

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If you'd like something a little different, then opt for the hellebore 'Breeder's Mix', £22.99 for five jumbo plug plants from Dobies. You get a mix of yellows, greens, apricots and reds.

2. Yarrow

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Yarrow, or as it's sometimes known, Achillea millefolium, is a hardy perennial with clusters of small flat-topped flowers that come in different colours.

It's rather dainty-looking, but very resilient. Richard Baker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture says, 'Yarrow is capable of growing in poor soil, and can tolerate a range of soil types as long as it is not waterlogged. It is also good for growing in gravel gardens. Once established, yarrow does not need a lot of care and is drought-tolerant.'

It does need a little care, though. Richard advises cutting back old foliage in spring and deadheading the plant in summer to encourage more flowers. 'You do not need to fertilise yarrow, as this can actually do more harm than good by making the stems weak and the plant produce fewer flowers,' he adds.

For punchy colour, we love the Summer Berries collection that includes 12 garden-ready plants, currently £11.99 from Suttons. For a more classical, elegant look, opt for the pure white achillea millefolium from Crocus, presently £6.74 for a 9cm pot.

3. Lady's mantle

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Also known as alchemilla mollie, Lady's Mantle is a very hardy perennial that thrives in most soil types and is rarely affected by pests and disease.

Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation, explains, 'It's the perfect low-maintenance ground cover, forming healthy velvety green, scalloped leaves which suppress weeds. Whilst making the perfect addition to informal borders and cottage gardens, its water-trapping leaves shimmer after a shower, and during the summer months it produces gorgeous sprays of chartreuse/ lime green flowers which form the perfect backdrop to other bright blooms within your summer garden.'

You can buy it from Gardening Express for £7.99 for a 1-litre pot. Add it to your garden borders and pathways for a lush-looking display.