Light levels vary from garden to garden, but shade is inevitable in all but the sunniest of spaces. But whether you’re faced with a dark and gloomy corner or an entire garden constantly in shade from trees or neighbouring buildings, choose a shade-loving perennial, and it needn’t be all doom and gloom.

Lack of sunlight can make shady areas and north-facing gardens a challenge, but there are many perennials that love these dark and sometimes damp conditions. And spring is a great time to plant shade-loving perennials, allowing time for them to settle in and develop strong root systems before the heat of summer arrives.

‘With spring officially here, hardy perennials are waking up from their winter slumber. But to help make the most of the season and brighten up those trickier, shaded areas of the garden, it pays to choose a shade-loving perennial,’ says Shelley Davies, flower expert at Flying Flowers. ‘And there are plenty of plants that will flourish in lower levels of light.’

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1. Bergenia

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‘For a reliable, year-round staple, look no further than bergenias,’ says Shelley. ‘Often called “Elephant’s Ears” thanks to their oversized foliage, these versatile perennials with gorgeous glossy leaves and bright pink flowers offer structure and colour through every season.’

‘Bergenias are remarkably low-maintenance and thrive in almost any environment, making them a “set it and forget it” favourite for garden flower beds and border ideas. Plus, their early-season blooms provide a vital nectar boost for bees and other pollinators just as they’re waking up.’

Where to buy bergenias:

2. Hellebores

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‘Hellebores are another fantastic hardy perennial, bridging the gap between late winter and early spring with their iconic speckled petals and range of colours,’ says Shelley. ‘They are remarkably easy to care for, requiring nothing more than a quick leaf prune before the summer heat kicks in.’

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‘And if you’re looking to cultivate a woodland garden atmosphere, these are the perfect addition to your borders. They also make gorgeous cut flowers, if you cut them at the right time and slice their stems to avoid drooping in a vase.’

Where to buy hellebores:

3. Astilbe

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‘To brighten up a damp or shadowy corner, astilbe is your go-to,’ advises Shelley. ‘When it comes to different types of garden shade, these perennials love partial shade and thrive near water features, offering a massive explosion of colour where other plants may struggle.’

‘For the most dramatic impact, plant them in clusters to showcase their feathery plumes. They come in a wide variety of shades, from the crisp white Bridal Veil, from £9.99 at Crocus, the pink and romantic Bressingham Beauty, from £10.99, Primrose, to the moody, deep burgundy of Darkside of the Moon, from £14.99, Suttons.

Where to buy astilbes:

4. Geranium sanguineum

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For a great garden all-rounder, hardy geraniums (also known as cranesbills) are hard to beat. Long-flowering, reliable, easy to grow and known as a perennial that thrives on neglect, plus many hardy geraniums will thrive in shady areas too.

In particular, geranium sanguineum ‘pink pouffe’, from £22.99, Thompson & Morgan, with its pale pink flowers lined with darker pink veins, is a hardy shade-loving perennial that grows well in semi-shade or dappled shade. Flowering from June to August, mid-green foliage forms in a loose mound, making it an effective groundcover plant that will come back bigger and better each year.

Where to buy geranium sanguineum: