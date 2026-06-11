Nigella Lawson's garden lighting set-up is pure magic – and her dreamy fairy light trick is surprisingly easy to copy
She uses ‘exactly’ the correct amount of fairy lights
We know from Nigella's TV shows that she's always adored fairy lights, and we noticed on her Instagram over the weekend that she's adorned her garden too.
Her magical fairy light display proves that more really is more when it comes to garden lighting. The post shows a beautiful tree canopy with a stunning array of fairy lights hanging below.
'Nigella's courtyard is proof that you never need to hold back on fairy lights,' shares Thalia Shaw, founder of Sparkle Lighting. 'Greenery and fairy lights are the perfect mix, and the warm glow layered through the foliage turns an ordinary courtyard into a magical oasis.'
The big question is, 'Can you have too many fairy lights?' And of course what types work best...
'Like in any part of the home, lights can make or break the atmosphere in a garden setting,' explains Claire Bassett, head of product at Lights4Fun. 'You ideally want gentle lighting that ensures the space feels elevated and lit enough, without overpowering the space or detracting from the atmosphere.'
Claire recommends a combination of outdoor string and fairy lights to create an impactful look. 'Swagging string lights or festoon lighting also adds a nice touch, forming a canopy overhead and adding a true cinema-feel.'
For a subtle look, choose fairy lights that have a clear cable. We like the Essential Connect 10m 100 warm white connectable fairy lights, £11.99 from Lights4Fun.
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How many fairy lights does it take to create Nigella's look? We asked Thalia for a prediction – 'It's hard to say for sure, but approximately 120 metres in length and 1,500 LEDs!'
'What makes it work so beautifully is the structure,' adds Thalia. 'The lights are all the same style and colour temperature, with a clear start and end point that guides the eye through the space. It's that sense of cohesion and purpose that makes the display feel magical rather than messy.'
Recreate Nigella's fairy lights look
LED Lights
These berry lights are weather resistant and have a long lead wire so you can plug-in instead of having to worry about batteries running out.
Wraparound
Copy Nigella and wrap these fairy lights around trees or pergola legs to recreate her dreamy fairy garden. They are charged by solar and give you up to eight hours once dusk arrives.
Butterfly shaped
Hang these pretty butterfly solar powered fairy lights crafted in a dappled copper coloured metal. They are perfect for adding a detail near your seating area.
What's also noticeable is the lovely walkway towards the fairy light canopy area. Nigella has used containers along each side filled full with stunning mid-pink foxgloves and garden-style roses.
Underneath the fairy light-lit area is a pink table and chairs set, which really adds to the beautiful summer scene that Nigella has created – for similar, have a look at B&Q's MOF 3-piece folding bistro set in pink, £69.99.
How to style it
Pack of three
The most common variety of foxgloves, it's low maintenance and attractive to pollinators. They will bloom from early to mid-summer and suit cottage style gardens.