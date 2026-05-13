I just discovered the chicest solar garden lights at The White Company to illuminate my lazy summer evenings in style

When I think of The White Company alot of things spring to mind: great bedding, gorgeous tableware and super soft towels. Outdoor lighting is not one of them, but The White Company's new solar garden lights have changed all that.

Spring is the perfect time to invest in garden lighting ideas to get your garden ready to enjoy on those warm summer evenings. However, if you want to spruce up your lighting without the fuss of charging batteries or plugging lights into an outdoor plug (if you even have one), solar outdoor lights are a game-changer.

I've already got some wired festoon lights in my garden that I can rely on year after year, but this summer I'm looking to add another layer of style to my cosy outdoor seating ideas that won't add ££s to my electricity bill each month, and these wicker solar lights are it.

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These lights have been crafted in 3 different lighting types, including string lights, a hanging light and a floor lantern to nail the perfect layered light look in an outdoor space.

The lantern design is made to sit on a garden table with a solar-powered candle in the centre. While the string lights, measuring 419cm, will add a little flair to a fence with a 8 little wicker shades.

If you are looking to make a bigger statement, the larger lantern includes a bulb and measures 24cm in height. It is illuminated with the help of a single solar panel and can be set on a timer. It can be styled on the floor or hung from shepherds crook hook like this pair on Amazon for £8.99.

(Image credit: The White Company)

These rattan and other natural material garden lights are breaking through as a big trend this summer. We've already seen Dunelm launch a selection of boho-style outdoor pendant lights, alongside Habitat, who have a similar set of string lights with little rattan shades for £13.

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Claire Anstey, Lighting Buyer at Heal’s says this trend for natural materials in garden lighting is growing alongside a trend towards lighting with a more organic shape. 'Think earthy materials like rattan and wood, alongside mushroom-like silhouettes that feel almost ‘planted’ within a space, as though they’re gently growing from the ground,' she says.

'There’s also a growing interest for soft, flowing forms with slightly irregular, organic edges, designs that feel a little raw or unfinished, reflecting the imperfect, ever-changing character of the natural world.'

(Image credit: The White Company)

When it comes to styling this type of lighting, Claire says, 'to introduce this look into your garden, weave delicate fairy lights through the branches of trees or around sculptural shrubs. This helps diffuse the light softly through foliage, creating an inviting glow once the sun sets. Opt for warm-toned bulbs wherever possible; their golden hue creates a relaxed, cocooning ambience that’s ideal for lingering dinner parties and elegant outdoor soirées.'

The White Company isn't the only brand nailing this organic and stylish type of lighting. Here are three alternatives to consider for revamping your garden this summer.

Alternatives