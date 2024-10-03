October lawn care tips – 5 tasks to do before the temperature drops

Autumn might seem like a quieter time for gardeners as our plants gradually slip into their winter slumber, but focusing on October lawn care will give your grass a much-needed boost ahead of the colder weather.

If you want your lawn ideas to last throughout the seasons, you'll need to keep on top of your lawn care calendar and make sure you're giving your grass the TLC it needs each month – and after a long summer, October is the prime time to refresh your lawn and get it into good shape before winter arrives.

In fact, mowing, sowing and aerating are among the top jobs to do in the garden in October – so we asked garden experts for their best October lawn care tips.

1. Keep mowing

As the days shorten and temperatures drop, so does the need for lawnmowing. But if you've been wondering when to stop cutting grass for the winter, we're not quite there yet – in October, you should be giving your grass its last few cuts before the colder weather arrives. Just make sure you raise your blades a setting or two to account for slower growth.

'Grass will grow in temperatures between 8°C and 10°C, so bring out the lawnmower before the mercury drops below this,' advises Chris McIlroy, The Grass People's in-house lawn expert.

Avoid mowing your grass while it's wet, though. 'Damp blades will give you an uneven cut, and dragging your mower along wet grass can also compact the soil and lead to uneven growth in the future,' Chris adds.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

Chris McIlroy Social Links Navigation Technical product lead and in-house lawn seed expert Chris is the technical product lead and in-house lawn seed expert for The Grass People, a grass seed company that champion their expert lead advice and high-quality seed. His advice is focused on sowing, mowing, and maintaining a perfect lawn, and how to overcome any lawn issues homeowners face.

2. Treat your lawn

After a long summer of wear, it's a good idea to give your lawn a boost by treating it with an autumn feed this month.

Feeding your lawn is part of a healthy October lawn care regime – but it's important to do this before the end of October.

'Apply autumn lawn treatments to tackle moss and feed the grass for a healthy, lush lawn come spring,' says Jane Fairlie, technical development manager at Doff Portland Ltd. 'Don’t forget, this is your last chance for weed control before temperatures drop below 12°C.'

If you're wondering what lawn fertiliser to use in autumn, Chris recommends a specialist winter fertiliser with high levels of potassium. 'This will harden your grass against more extreme cold weather and protect it from winter disease and frost.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adelina Iliev)

3. Sow grass seed before it's too late

If you've been wondering whether grass seed will grow in October, the answer is probably – but time is running out, as this month is your last chance to sow before temperatures drop.

'Sowing is best carried out in September, but it is still possible to do this in October if you have the right temperatures,' explains Chris from The Grass People. 'You’re looking for day and night temperatures of at least 10°C for the two weeks after you have sown for germination.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles Photography)

4. Aerate your lawn

Learning how to aerate a lawn is one of the best things you can do for your garden. The technique involves making holes in your lawn, reducing the risk of waterlogging. It also helps air and nutrients reach the grass roots, promoting lush, healthy growth.

'A well-aerated lawn has a much better chance of surviving winter's cold, wet conditions without suffering damage,' says Cheryl Harper, managing director at Greensleeves Lawn Care. 'Healthy grass can outcompete weeds and resist diseases, leading to a greener, lusher lawn in spring. Treating in the late summer and early autumn helps to combat waterlogging ahead of the winter.'

There are various tools you can use to aerate your lawn, from aerating shoes and specialised aerators to a simple garden fork.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

5. Watch out for autumn lawn pests

Unfortunately, wet autumn weather can mean leatherjackets are even more active this month. Left unchecked, the critters can thwart your October lawn care regime.

Luckily, you can learn how to get rid of leatherjackets, but first, you'll need to learn how to spot an infestation.

'The easiest way to tell if you have a leatherjacket infestation is to find a grub,' says Matt Martin from Nemasys . 'They have long, elongated tubular bodies and can grow up to 30mm. They have no obvious head or legs and can be brown or black in colour.

'In the morning, the grubs will have risen to the surface and will be easy to see. With severe infestations, it is possible to lift the first layer of soil with a shovel or trowel and spot the critters wriggling around just below the surface!'

A thin, yellowing lawn can also signal the presence of leatherjackets. But there are many reasons why a lawn could be turning yellow, so root around for the grubs to be sure.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jonathan Gooch)

FAQs

Is October too late to scarify my lawn?

There's a lot to be said for scarifying your lawn – it can revive even the most tired looking grass, and it's one of the most effective lawn care tasks out there. But can you scarify a lawn in October?

Well, your lawn needs a few weeks to recover after scarifying. And to do that, the weather needs to be warm enough.

'Grass still grows when temperatures are above the 8°C to 10°C mark, so if October sees some warmer spells it could be possible,' says Ben Agnew, grass expert at Lawnsmith. 'Ideally, however, it should be carried out before the colder weather arrives. If you leave it too late, it could weaken the lawn and your grass could be left vulnerable to weeds, diseases and frost.'

Can I use lawn weedkiller in October?

You can use lawn weedkiller in October, but you'll need to act fast if you want to catch them all.

'You will only kill weeds when they are actively growing,' says Ben. 'This means if you want to use a lawn weedkiller in October, you will need to get cracking – and sharpish.

'Mow your lawn at least two days before applying your weedkiller. Don’t cut too close – you want to make sure there are still leaves left to spray. Then, make sure there’s no rain forecast for at least six hours as rain will dilute your weedkiller.'

Which October lawn care tasks will you be adding to this month's to-do list?